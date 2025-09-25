SIIB Pune Placement Report for MBA Batch

Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has reported 27.6 LPA as the highest package across its programmes. Re-accredited by NAAC with an ‘A++’ Grade, SIIB offers specialised programmes in International Business, Agri-Business, and Sustainability Management. The institute continues to receive industry recognition, reflected in recruiter participation, sectoral representation, and a pipeline of opportunities aligned with emerging global priorities. SIIB's programmes provide varied roles across industries, with significant opportunities, showcasing the institute's alignment with global market needs. (Source: SIIB)

SIIB has attracted recruiters across industries, reflecting the institute’s academic and professional standing. Organisations such as Accenture, Asian Paints, EY, HDFC Bank, and Unilever have partnered with the institute to offer roles in consulting, finance, marketing, and operations. These recruiters highlight the confidence that corporates place in SIIB’s talent pool and the readiness of students to contribute in business environments. SIIB’s programmes, with International Business at their core, bring together students from varied disciplines and foster an exchange of ideas. The curriculum blends academics with practical exposure, supported by certifications like Six Sigma, simulations such as Marketplace, helping to ensure that the students are well-prepared to meet the challenges of both domestic and global business environments.

For the MBA-International Business programme, the largest share of opportunities emerged from IT/ITeS (27.5%), followed by BFSI (22.9%), Consulting (13.7%), FMCG (8.5%), Analytics (7.2%), and Manufacturing (6.5%), with 13.7% of roles spanning other high-growth domains. Students were offered roles in strategy, marketing, finance, supply chain management, and business development.

In MBA-Agri Business, the placement spread highlighted the scope of SIIB’s programme. The maximum share came from BFSI (25.4%), followed by Agri-Inputs (22.2%), Consulting (11.1%), Agri-Services (9.5%), Dairy Processing (7.9%), IT (7.9%), FMCG (6.3%), Agri Commodity (4.8%), Agri Tech (3.2%), and Sustainability (1.6%). Recruiters offered students roles in rural marketing, commodity trading, procurement, agri-supply chain management, and agri-finance.

For the MBA-Sustainability Management programme, demand was influenced by the focus on renewable energy and ESG. Recruiter participation was led by ESG (34%), followed by IT/ITeS (21.6%), Consulting (19.6%), Conglomerates (13.4%), and Energy (11.3%). The opportunities spanned across corporate sustainability, standards and ESG benchmarking, renewable energy business, green financing, and climate change consulting. This response showcased the programme’s positioning at the intersection of business, environment, and policy.

"The MBA in International Business recorded a highest package of ₹27.60 LPA with an average package of ₹16.20 LPA, the MBA in Agri-Business achieved a highest package of ₹21.60 LPA with an average package of ₹12.60 LPA, and the MBA in Sustainability Management secured a highest package of ₹19.20 LPA with an average package of ₹14 LPA."

Commenting on the achievements, Prof. (Dr.) Alka Maurya, Director, SIIB, said:

“At SIIB, our vision has always been to nurture professionals who are sensitive to global and environmental challenges. The placements of the graduating batch highlight the confidence that recruiters place in our students’ capabilities, as well as the value of our diverse programmes. We acknowledge the resilience, adaptability, and determination our students have shown, and look forward to seeing them excel in their chosen careers.”

The placement success is also attributed to SIIB’s international collaborations with institutions such as IESEG School of Management (Paris), Flensburg University of Applied Sciences (Germany), and the University of British Columbia (Canada). These partnerships, along with student exchange programmes and certification-driven pedagogy, give SIIB graduates exposure to cross-border expertise.

Another factor is the presence of alumni across industries worldwide, who continue to mentor, guide, and support current students. SIIB alumni today hold roles at organisations such as Accenture, Salesforce, Coca-Cola, JP Morgan, Syngenta, and Bayer, among others - this network continues to support the institute’s growth.

The placement outcomes reflect SIIB’s commitment to nurturing professionals. By blending academic rigour with experiential learning, international collaborations, and an alumni network, the institute aims to create an ecosystem where students may thrive as future leaders. The success of this placement season underscores the trust recruiters place in SIIB and the institute’s ability to stay current with evolving trends in business, agriculture, and sustainability. As SIIB continues to expand its industry linkages and global footprint, it remains focused on its mission to equip graduates with the skills, values, and vision needed to lead responsibly in an interconnected world.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.