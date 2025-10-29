Six African nationals arrested in southeast Delhi, one allegedly involved in drug supply

New Delhi, Police here arrested six African nationals, including a 30-year-old man who was allegedly involved in supplying and selling MDMA in south and southeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday. HT Image

The police seized drugs, with a street value of around ₹10 lakh from Aboagye Kingsley Afoum , a Nigerian national who came to India on a medical visa in 2024, which has since expired, he said.

Five other African nationals, identified as Jullet Abi Nganya , Magdaline Ngeti Ngeke , Rita Anylne Aka , Ezeoka P Onyedika and Ton Comfort Mayra , all residents of Cameroon, were also arrested from Delhi’s Amar Colony for overstaying in India without valid visas, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid on Tuesday at a house in Amar Colony. During the operation, Afoum was apprehended while another suspect managed to flee after jumping from a window, the DCP added.

The Police recovered 74.90 grams of MDMA, ₹46,200 in cash and four mobile phones from Afoum’s possession.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Amar Colony Police Station, and efforts are on to trace the absconding accused, who is believed to be the main handler of the drug network, the officer said.

During interrogation, Afoum disclosed that five African nationals were living illegally in the Amar Colony area. A police team later detained all five from a nearby location.

“Their visas had expired, and they were staying in India without valid documents. They have been produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office , and deportation proceedings are underway,” the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to identify the absconding handler and trace the source of the contraband, they added.

