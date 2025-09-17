Soccer-Inter's Martinez faces fitness test ahead of Ajax clash

AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Inter Milan will give captain Lautaro Martinez a late fitness test before deciding whether he can play in their Champions League group game at Ajax Amsterdam, coach Christian Chivu said on Tuesday. HT Image

The Inter striker has a back issue and was taken off during their 4-3 Serie A loss to Juventus ahead of the Ajax game on Wednesday.

"We'll evaluate Lautaro tomorrow and see if we have him available," said Chivu, who also dismissed any suggestion of dropping Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer after the team conceded six goals in their last two matches.

"I’ve not thought about changing the goalkeeper. It's not right to put Sommer out there and throw stones at him. I don't think it's good from a human perspective," Chivu said.

"Sommer demonstrated his work last season and someone with his experience, his value, should stay in goal."

Chivu was not feeling downbeat after the defeat by Juventus as last season's runners-up prepare to face Ajax.

"I think the team is strong, and they proved it against Juventus," he said. "Looking at the result alone, you can point fingers. We know what it means to lose the Derby d'Italia, but you also have to look at the things we did well during the match.

"We're close to reaping rewards for the good work we're doing. We're also close to boosting the morale of the team, who are doing everything they can to get out of this situation. It's all about results," Chivu added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, Editing by Ed Osmond)