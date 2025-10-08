Soccer-Netherlands striker Meerdink injured two days into first call-up

AMSTERDAM, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Striker Mexx Meerdink has withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for this week’s World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Finland, the Dutch football association said on Tuesday, after he suffered an injury two days into his first call-up. HT Image

The 22-year-old from AZ Alkmaar will not be replaced, it added, even though Memphis Depay was late arriving from Brazil after his passport went missing.

Coach Ronald Koeman has already said Depay would not start against Malta away on Thursday, leaving Donyell Malen as the likely first-choice striker for the game at Ta’Qali.

Malen, however, has a growing reputation as an impact player, or 'super sub' for the Dutch.

He boasts a better goal-scoring record as a substitute than as a starter with 10 goals in 27 substitute appearances, the best figures in the history of the Dutch national team.

"It's something to be proud of," Malen told reporters on Tuesday. "Sometimes you're disappointed to be on the bench, but if you can stay mentally strong and produce good results, you can be proud."

As a starter, Malen has been less productive with a single goal in 18 internationals.

The Netherlands also take on Finland at home on Sunday. They have 10 points from their opening four qualifiers, ahead of Poland on goal difference with a game in hand.

The group winners qualify directly for the finals in North America with the runners-up going into the playoffs.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)