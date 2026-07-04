Cristiano Ronaldo gets new manager as Al Nassr appoint Ange Postecoglou on two-year deal

Ange Postecoglou is set to be appointed as Al Nassr's new head coach and will be making his first return to management since being sacked by Nottingham Forest in October last year, after only 39 days in charge. The former Tottenham boss will now coach Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Nassr appointed Ange Postecoglou as head coach. (AFP)

Taking on social media, the club announced, "It's official: Mr. Ange Postecoglou is the new head coach of @AlNassrFC. He signed a contract for two seasons. Welcome, Gaffer!"

Also Read: Luka Modric blasts VAR over Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty, disputes offside verdict in bombshell claim

"Our best wishes for success to him and his staff in their journey with the global club, God willing," the club added.

Postecoglou has also signed a two-season deal with Al Nassr. Ronaldo won the Saudi Pro League title last season with Al Nassr, his first since joining the club in 2023. It was under Jorge Jesus, who had signed a one-year contract.

Postecoglou is known for an attacking brand of football, which has been labelled 'Angeball' by the media. The Aussie's managerial career first garnered attention during his spell at Yokohama F Marinos in Japan, where he used an attacking, possession-based system and led the club to the J1 League title in 2019. At Celtic, he transformed the side with an aggressive style reliant on pressing, quick passing, and attacking full-backs. Celtic won multiple domestic trophies under him.

His biggest challenge was in the Premier League, where expectations, scrutiny and competition reached another level. During his time with Spurs, he had to deal with multiple injuries, squad changes and media pressure. He also took Australia to the 2014 World Cup.

Despite criticism and poor results, he refused to abandon his philosophy, which was praised by some. But many also felt that he lacked tactical flexibility. He also led Spurs to the Europa League title.

He is known for his candid media appearances and straightforward personality, despite the pressure. He also doesn't shy away from tough questions and always defends his approach when dealing with criticism.