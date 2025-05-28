Sony Entertainment Television presents the timeless saga of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan — Nation above all!

Sony Entertainment Television brings Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, a historical saga beginning 4th June at 7:30 PM daily. The show follows the life of a young king who took charge of his fate and stood firm to defend his land. Experience his journey shaped by choices, challenges, and unwavering resolve. Sony Entertainment Television brings Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, a historical saga

Click the link to watch the Promo now:

Crowned at a young age and defeating one of history’s greatest villains - Muhammad Ghori, Prithviraj Chauhan emerged as one of India’s greatest warrior kings. His courage was not forged solely on the battlefield but in bold decisions guided by duty, compassion, and an unwavering love for his motherland.

Click the link to watch the promo now:

This is not just any other story but a tale of a king who placed his land above his heart and his people above himself. Prithviraj’s strategic mind made him more than a warrior with arms and ammunition. In time, he became a symbol of Bharat’s unbreakable spirit. Narrating the story of the bravest warrior king is Ashutosh Rana, who plays the role of Prithviraj’s friend and confidant, Chand Bardai.

Ashutosh Rana says, “Prithviraj was a true king for whom love is truly his people and the country. Walking through the footsteps of his father, he knew what was important. He always carried the pride of his motherland on his sleeve and cut through anyone who tried to invade Bharat. Despite being a young king, he always wore a strategic hat and understood the strengths and weaknesses of his enemy. If the youth of today truly need to take inspiration in serving their country, be like the greatest child king, Prithviraj Chauhan. He is a timeless reminder that greatness is forged in fire and lived in sacrifice.”

Watch the epic unfold from 4th June, Mon–Fri at 7:30 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio

Want to get your story featured as above? ">click here!