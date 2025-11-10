Spotlight, Sound & Style: What Awaits at Myntra’s GlamStream Fest 2025

Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025 is all set to redefine the cultural landscape with a celebration that goes beyond music and fashion. Taking place on 16 November 2025 at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai, this first-of-its-kind Lifestyle x Music celebration unites the worlds of fashion, beauty, music, and creators for one spectacular day. It’s where India’s passion for style, self-expression, and pop culture comes alive in an immersive and unforgettable experience. GlamStream Fest: Where Style Meets Sound

Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store at Myntra’s GlamStream Fest:

Music that Moves You

The mainstage will be buzzing with pure energy as Himesh Reshammiya headlines the evening, delivering an electrifying performance packed with nostalgia, rhythm, and crowd-favourite hits, including his smash hit Tandoori Nights, guaranteed to have the crowd singing along. Attendees will also have a chance to groove along to the tunes of Shalmali Kholgale, Paradox, Khushagra, Pragati Nagpal, Maahi and Arjun Tanwar.

Immersive Brand Worlds

The festival is bringing your favourite brands to life, with multiple brand experiences such as Pixi, Dermaco, Theatre, Ralph Lauren, HRX and more. Think interactive installations, beauty bars, style labs, and launches that you can explore, experience and make your own. From curated edits to surprise offers and trendy collections, it’s your chance to live inside the world of the brands you love.

Creators, Celebs & You

Myntra Glamstream Fest is hosting one of India's largest creator gatherings as 3000+ creators converge in Mumbai. The fest is all set to bring you favorite influencers, beauty gurus, and fashion-forward personalities who make your Instagram scroll so addictive. There’ll be plenty of meet-ups, interactive moments, and chances to be part of live content in the making. It’s a scroll-stopping experience brought to life.

The Glammy’s: Creator Awards Night

As the sun sets, the spotlight turns to the Glammy’s- The Creators Awards Night, where Myntra will celebrate the country’s top creators who’ve shaped India’s fashion, beauty, and lifestyle conversations. Expect red-carpet moments, applause-worthy wins, and some serious glam on stage.

Food, Fun & Festival Fever

No festival is complete without the right vibe. Expect a vibrant mix of food stalls and kiosks serving crowd-favourite bites, refreshing beverages, and sweet treats to keep you fueled through the day. Beyond the food, explore stylish pop-ups and photo-worthy corners that keep the mood upbeat and your Instagram feed buzzing from start to finish.



Whether you’re there for the music, the makeup, the merch, or the magic, Myntra’s GlamStream Fest promises a day where every moment feels like a main event. Come dressed to slay, stay for the sound, and leave with stories, selfies, and memories that shine long after the lights go down. Tickets are now live on BookMyShow, grab yours before the glam begins!

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

