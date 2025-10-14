State government emphasises the cooperative sector’s role in strengthening the rural economy.

Srinagar (Pauri Garhwal): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated the nine-day Cooperative Fair at the Awas Vikas Ground in Srinagar. The event showcased local products and initiatives by various departments, self-help groups, and institutions. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Cooperation Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat presenting cheques to women’s self-help groups during the Cooperative Fair in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal.

The Chief Minister visited stalls at the venue and commended farmers and self-help groups for their efforts to promote local produce and connect it to broader markets.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the cooperative movement in Uttarakhand has become a key force for rural development and women’s empowerment. He described cooperatives as a means to strengthen community bonds and promote self-reliance. The fair, he said, would further enhance cooperative participation and provide a wider platform for women and self-help groups to display their products.

Highlighting the cultural roots of cooperatives in India, he said that the movement reflects the ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, the idea of one global family. The Chief Minister added that 2025 has been declared the International Year of Cooperatives, and the Union Government has established a dedicated Ministry of Cooperation to advance the goal of shared prosperity.

Mr. Dhami informed that 671 cooperative societies in the state have been fully computerised, and records of 3,838 out of 5,511 societies from 13 districts have been uploaded to the National Cooperative Portal.

He announced that the state has increased the minimum support price for mandua (finger millet) by ₹5.50 per kg, now set at ₹48.86 per kg. Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Kisan Kalyan Yojana, farmers are being provided interest-free loans up to ₹3 lakh, while women’s self-help groups can access loans up to ₹5 lakh. He said cooperative banks in Uttarakhand now hold deposits worth ₹16,000 crore, reflecting growing public confidence in the sector.

The Chief Minister also noted that women entrepreneurs are gaining new opportunities through self-help groups, with the “Lakhpati Didi” initiative expanding rapidly. “The state’s women are turning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making the third decade of the 21st century the decade of Uttarakhand into reality,” he said.

Mr. Dhami highlighted several governance initiatives, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, strict anti-cheating legislation, and a new land law to prevent illegal land transactions. He said that over 100 individuals have been arrested under the state’s anti-cheating law, and a CBI probe has been recommended in the recently exposed examination scam in Haridwar.

He assured that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for sewerage and water supply projects in Srinagar would be approved promptly to ensure uninterrupted water supply for up to 15 hours daily.

Cooperation Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said that 3.1 million people in the state are associated with cooperatives, with a target to increase this number to 5 million. He informed that 1.6 million farmers have received zero-interest loans through cooperative institutions. The cooperative fair in Srinagar recorded trade worth nearly ₹1 crore, including ₹35 lakh by women’s self-help groups.

The minister added that the cooperative sector currently has profits amounting to ₹30 crore and that the Lakhpati Didi initiative continues to strengthen women’s financial independence. He announced that 1,500 LT teachers would receive appointment letters soon, pushing total employment figures in the state beyond 26,500.

During the event, the Chief Minister and Cooperation Minister distributed cheques of ₹5 lakh each to several self-help groups for activities such as horticulture, poultry, leaf plate production, and cattle rearing. Two cooperative societies received ₹4 lakh each for agricultural machinery under the SMAAM scheme, while a progressive farmer was felicitated for promoting mushroom cultivation.

Mr. Dhami also lauded the cultural performances presented by school students during the event.

The programme was attended by Pauri MLA Rajkumar Pori, District Panchayat Chairperson Rachna Butola, District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadoria, SSP Lokeshwar Singh, and other public representatives and officials connected with the cooperative sector.