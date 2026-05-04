Suryakumar Yadav Joins Skechers’ Elite Cricket Roster

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, continues its cricket journey with the signing of Suryakumar Yadav—a leading batsmen of the Indian Cricket Team and captain of the 2026 T20 World Cup champions. Known for his consistency, composure, and match-defining performances, Suryakumar Yadav is now playing in Skechers Cricket footwear and will be featured in the brand campaigns supporting cricket and other performance footwear collections. India T20 Captain Now Plays in Skechers Cricket Footwear.

Speaking of the association, India’s T20 Captain, Suryakumar Yadav said, “At the highest level of cricket, comfort plays a critical role in helping you stay focused and consistent. Skechers’ approach to combining comfort with performance truly stands out and that’s what made the brand a natural fit for me. Whether it’s match day or training, their footwear supports the demands of the game, and I’m excited to be part of the Skechers family.”

Rahul Vira, CEO OF Skechers South Asia PVT. LTD., said, “Suryakumar Yadav embodies the spirit of modern Indian cricket – dynamic, resilient and fearless. After captaining Team India with confidence and clarity to victory at the World Cup this year, he brings the same energy and intent that defines Skechers’ approach to performance and innovation. His journey, driven by movement, adaptability and self-belief, aligns strongly with our roster of elite players like Jasprit Bumrah, as well as our ongoing association as Official Kit Sponsor for the Mumbai Indians. These partnerships illustrate our commitment to cricket by creating footwear that enables every athlete to perform at their best.”

Born in Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav at age 35 has established himself as a right-handed T20 batter known for his 360-degree shot-making and higher strike rates. Nicknamed “SKY”, Yadav rose through Mumbai domestic club cricket ranks, captaining them in Ranji Trophy, before reaching Indian Premier League recognition after signing with the Mumbai Indians in 2012. He also spent four seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders before returning to the Indians in 2018 where he continues today. Internationally, since his 2021 T20I debut, he has been an important part of India's T20 gameplay and earned back-to-back ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year accolades (2022-23). SKY captains India's T20I side, boasting a strong record, including winning the World Cup earlier this year. His calm approach and tactical acumen have contributed to India's white-ball dominance.

With this announcement, Suryakumar Yadav also joins Skechers roster in India that includes cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Ishan Kishan and Yastika Bhatia, along with legendary forward Sunil Chhetri for Skechers Football.

The Skechers Cricket footwear range features full-spike and half-spike options engineered for performance. Skechers Cricket Elite, with 11 metal spikes, delivers improved traction and stability, while Skechers Cricket Blade, featuring 7 metal spikes, offers better agility and control—supporting fast footwork and movement on the field. Beyond cricket, Skechers also offers performance footwear for athletes of all levels, including running, football, basketball, golf, pickleball and padel globally.

The Skechers Cricket footwear collection is available at select Skechers retail stores and online at skechers.in.

For enquiry details –

Samriddhi Singh: samriddhi.singh@skechers.com Gayatri Palande: gayatri.palande@skechers.com Aaditya Navale: aaditya.navale@adfactorspr.com For further details, visit www.skechers.in.

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