TCL launches phase 1 television series in India with QLED and Mini LED technology

TCL has launched its new Phase 1 television series in India, combining the latest display technologies, immersive audio systems, AI-enabled smart capabilities, and gaming-oriented performance enhancements across four new product categories, further reinforcing its standing in the premium home entertainment space. The new range includes the T69D QLED TV, P7L Premium QLED TV, C7L SQD Mini LED TV, and the flagship P8L Premium QD Mini LED TV. Created to serve a wide range of consumers, from regular viewers to premium entertainment enthusiasts and gamers, the lineup underlines TCL’s continued commitment to innovation-focused viewing experiences. TCL has introduced its Phase 1 television series in India, featuring advanced display technologies and gaming enhancements across four models, solidifying its premium home entertainment position. (TCL)

TCL T69D brings smart QLED entertainment

The TCL T69D QLED TV is designed as a premium home entertainment solution that combines functionality with an elegant design. The display features QLED technology, delivering a wide colour range, paired with an HVA panel for improved contrast and Dolby Vision/HDR10+ support. The TV is also designed for day-to-day viewing and gaming, featuring a native 60Hz refresh rate with 120Hz Dual Line Gate (DLG) technology for improved motion clarity. Its metallic finish and bezel-less design help reduce distractions while adding a modern touch to any room.

The T69D is engineered to provide a smart entertainment experience with Google TV integration, Dolby Vision support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity for streaming and entertainment demands.

P7L Premium QLED combines audio and design

The P7L Premium QLED TV delivers an enhanced viewing experience while acting as a high-performance entertainment hub. Built on Quantum Crystal QLED technology and an HVA panel, the model offers rich colour reproduction and improved contrast, supported by Dolby Vision and HDR10+. A highlight of the P7L is its audio setup, featuring an ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi System, including a dedicated subwoofer on the 85-inch variant, delivering a higher audio output than standard TV speakers. Its "Slim & Uni-body" design provides a sleek appearance, suitable for modern homes.

The P7L is powered by the AiPQ Processor, which intelligently adjusts picture and sound quality based on the content being watched. It is particularly suited for power users with Hands-Free Voice Control for easy navigation and smart features such as AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. With its 85-inch option and gaming technologies like Game Master and ALLM, the P7L is well-suited for movies, sports, and competitive gaming.

C7L SQD Mini LED expands display capabilities

The C7L SQD Mini LED TV is designed for users seeking high brightness and colour accuracy. Featuring SQD-Mini LED technology with up to 2,176 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the model is designed to deliver detailed picture quality. It supports 100% of the BT.2020 colour gamut, offering a broad colour range. This visual performance is supported by an audio setup that includes Audio by Bang & Olufsen and Hi-END speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support.

The TV also includes Gemini AI for content discovery and Hands-Free Voice Control for a more intuitive smart TV experience.

The C7L SQD Mini LED TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch screen sizes.

P8L QD Mini LED focuses on large-screen viewing

The P8L Premium QD-Mini LED TV is designed for large-scale home viewing, centred around a 98-inch display. The model combines Quantum Dot (QLED) colour technology with Mini LED backlighting, featuring up to 512 precise dimming zones for deeper blacks and brighter HDR performance. Combined with its HVA panel and AiPQ Pro Processor, it supports Dolby Vision IQ, which automatically optimises picture settings based on room lighting conditions, along with IMAX Enhanced and Filmmaker Mode for a theatre-quality viewing experience at home.

The P8L’s 144Hz native refresh rate and 288Hz Dual Line Gate (DLG) are built for smooth performance, making it suitable for fast-paced sports and high-end gaming. Audio performance is equally strong, with an ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi System and integrated subwoofer delivering a 40W soundstage that complements the large display. This 98-inch model also offers sufficient space for apps and fast connectivity options through HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.0, making it a central component of a home entertainment setup.

Gaming features include 144Hz VRR, DLG 288Hz, and FreeSync Premium. Google TV, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Google Assistant integration are included within the smart ecosystem.

TCL expands premium TV portfolio in India

TCL’s new Phase 1 television lineup expands its efforts to cater to the increasing demand for large-screen smart TVs and premium home entertainment solutions in India. The company’s adoption of new display technologies, AI-driven features, immersive sound systems, and gaming-focused capabilities across different price segments is aimed at attracting consumers looking for connected viewing experiences.

Features, specifications, and availability may differ based on screen size, model version, and region.

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