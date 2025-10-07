Texans break Baltimore curse with dominant 44-10 win over injury-depleted Ravens

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans were 0-8 in Baltimore, including the playoffs, had never scored more than 16 points there and had been outscored a combined 100-26 in their last three trips to play the Ravens. HT Image

That all changed Sunday when the Texans dominated the injury-depleted Ravens on both sides of the ball to get a 44-10 win to improve to 2-3 entering their bye week.

“Guys played the game the right way,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We finished it the right way. I couldn’t be more proud of everyone, just as an organization for us to come up and get our first win in Baltimore – it means a lot to a lot of people here. I’m proud for all of our guys to be able to be a part of that.”

C.J. Stroud led the way in the victory, throwing for 244 yards and a season-high four touchdowns before sitting down with about nine minutes remaining. The Texans scored on all eight offensive possessions when he was in the game to tie a franchise record for their most lopsided road win.

The defense also did its part, grabbing three interceptions and holding the Ravens to 207 total yards, including 44 yards rushing -- both season lows.

The Texans took advantage of the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson and a long list of defensive starters to get a bit of revenge for an embarrassing 31-2 home loss last Christmas that extended Baltimore’s winning streak in the series to six games.

Instead of dwelling on that loss, the Texans used it to motivate them this week.

“I think that was one of the biggest things, having that chip on our shoulder, like we’ve got to get some get back,” defensive end Will Anderson Jr. said. “We wanted to be the first Texans to win in Baltimore, and it’s just a blessing that we were able to do this.”

Stroud had his best game of the season, completing 23 of 27 passes for an 85.2% completion rate, which is the second highest in a game in franchise history. He had a season-best 143.9 passer rating after posting a 125.1 rating last week to join Jackson and Justin Herbert as the only players in the NFL this season to record consecutive games with a passer rating of 120 or higher.

Stroud added a 30-yard run in the second quarter, which was the longest of his career and tied for the third longest by a quarterback in franchise history.

“He was very calm,” Ryans said. “He was very under control the entire game. He didn’t get flustered. They got back there on a couple of plays. He didn’t allow that to fluster him. He continued to press forward, continued to make plays, made great decisions with the football.”

Houston’s revamped offensive line has improved, but continued to struggle at times Sunday. There were several plays against the Ravens where Stroud had to contend with an unblocked defender and he was sacked two times and hit four more.

Safety Jalen Pitre had two interceptions Sunday for his second career game multi-interception game. The Texans scored a touchdown three plays after his first to make it 31-3 in the third quarter. His second led to Houston’s last field goal that made it 44-10 early in the fourth.

Reserve receiver Xavier Hutchinson had the best game of his career Sunday. The third-year player had the first two touchdowns of his career, scoring on a 5-yard reception in the first quarter and from 10 yards out in the second.

LB Christian Harris was inactive Sunday despite being healthy after playing a backup role on defense and contributing on special teams in the first four games.

Veteran defensive end Denico Autry returned to practice last week after missing the first four games on the physically unable to perform list, but did not play Sunday. He should be able to return after the bye week.

0 – The Texans haven’t had a turnover their last two games after combining for five through the first three weeks.

The Texans get a long break with their bye Sunday before returning for a Monday night game at Seattle on Oct. 20.

