The Pavilion: Mumbai’s brand new cultural and corporate hub launched by Quorum Club and Nucleus Office Parks

Mumbai’s business hub, Lower Parel, has welcomed a new landmark, The Pavilion, a private, hospitality-powered events and experiences venue designed to bridge the gap between corporate and cultural gatherings. Launched by The Quorum in collaboration with Nucleus Office Parks, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Blackstone India Real Estate, The Pavilion is spread across a sprawling 6,350 square feet in the One International Centre. The Pavilion is now officially launched in Mumbai by Quorum Club and Nucleus Office Parks

The Pavilion distinguishes itself through a hospitality-driven approach, offering a space that goes beyond what you expect from conventional event venues. The Pavilion serves as an ideal space for hosting events, experiences, performances and celebrations, according to a release issued by The Quorum.

Whether you are looking for a quiet space for meetings, a venue to host business events or a space where you can attend cultural performances after work, The Pavilion is aimed at offering a curated experience to its members that offers a comprehensive, immersive environment for work and beyond. The space has been designed keeping in mind flexibility – it can adapt to a wide range of events, from corporate conferences and seminars to social celebrations and lifestyle experiences. Its location within the One International Centre ensures easy accessibility to the venue as it caters to the needs of both local businesses and visitors from across the city.

The Pavilion aims to offer a comprehensive environment for an immersive experience

A key aspect of The Pavilion’s offering is its ability to address the evolving needs of Mumbai’s event landscape. The venue recognises the demand for spaces that accommodate diverse events, making a departure from the rigid structures of traditional hotel banquet halls. The Pavilion’s design, featuring natural light, a built-in screen, a high-quality sound system, and a custom-made bar, reflects a commitment to creating a contemporary and engaging atmosphere.

Vivek Narain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Quorum, highlighted the venue’s unique proposition, and said, “The Pavilion isn’t just a standalone venue–it represents a forward-thinking, design-led approach to hosting events and experiences. It capitalises on the prime location and grade-A infrastructure of One International Center and offers a hospitality-integrated venue for events across the spectrum. For clients that host an event at The Pavilion are not merely renting a venue but a wholesome experience that is built on the back of our curatorial expertise built over years at The Quorum.”

The Quorum’s in-house event planning and production teams offer comprehensive support, handling everything from customised menus and decor to artist curation and entertainment. This integrated approach positions The Pavilion as a venue designed for both large and small events. Its design incorporates tiered seating with panoramic viewing angles, creating a theatrical setting that accommodates approximately 200 guests.

The Pavilion enters the heart of India, with a grand opening in Mumbai

The launch of The Pavilion is marked by a performance from renowned mentalist Nicolai Friedrich, paving the way for a diverse calendar of upcoming events. The Quorum’s experienced team, known for organizing over 1,500 cultural events and 2,400 corporate gatherings, will ensure that each occasion is delivered to the highest standards. It reflects a broader trend towards creating spaces that cater to the evolving needs of a dynamic urban environment, where corporate and cultural events intersect.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.