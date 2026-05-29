In the early months of 2021, with much of India still under lockdown due to COVID-19, three Chartered Accountants and college friends — Joel Lester D'Souza, Srihari R Dhondalay, and Sidharth Ravichandran — kept fielding the same question from founders: what am I supposed to file, and by when? Cut off from their accountants and buried in unfamiliar paperwork, small business owners were drowning in a system no one had designed to be handled alone. The three decided to build that system themselves. They called it RegisterKaro. The Story of 5 Years, 50,000 Clients, and RegisterKaro’s New App

Five years later, RegisterKaro has worked with more than 50,000 clients, grown to a team of over 500 professionals, reached an ARR of ₹100 Crore, and now helps incorporate over 2,500 businesses every month. Recently, the company took another step towards making history by building something new in untouched waters that most of its competitors have not.

It launched the RegisterKaro App, a self-service platform that gives clients real-time visibility into every service they hold, such as private limited company registration, alongside a compliance calendar and AI-supported automation features open to any business owner in India.

From a Bengaluru Apartment to PAN India RegisterKaro's growth has tracked closely with India's own surge in business formation. The country now registers more than 20,000 new companies every month, and the number of MSMEs on the government's Udyam portal has crossed 7.8 crore — up nearly tenfold since the 2021-22 financial year, when RegisterKaro was founded. Each of those businesses carries statutory obligations from the day it is registered, and the penalties for missing them have grown steeper: late filings under the Companies Act attract additional fees of ₹100 per day, per form, with no upper limit.

That widening gap — between the number of businesses being created and the number of founders who understand their obligations — has been the company's core market. RegisterKaro began by focusing narrowly on incorporation, then expanded into GST registration, trademark filing, annual ROC compliance, tax filing, bookkeeping, and licensing. It moved its headquarters from Bengaluru to Gurugram in 2023 to be closer to the dense cluster of small businesses in north and west India, and initiated operations in Dubai in 2024 to serve founders setting up across borders.

Today, the company employs more than 500 people, including Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, and lawyers, and holds a 4.6-star rating on Google across thousands of reviews.

Compliance in India isn't really a tax problem — it's a literacy problem. We kept seeing first-time founders pay penalties for things they simply did not know existed. We wanted to fix the awareness gap first.

— Joel D'Souza, Co-Founder and CEO, RegisterKaro Building the Technology Behind the Scale Their app is the most visible result of a quieter shift inside the company over the past two years. As RegisterKaro's client base grew, the founders ran into a problem familiar to any fast-scaling services business: clients were checking on their registrations and filings through phone calls, emails, and WhatsApp messages, and however responsive the team was, that model could not scale gracefully.

In the words of Co-Founder, Srihari Dhondalay, any business owner filing a GST return or registering a private limited company should be able to see the status instantly — not wait for a callback.

That thinking led to the launch of the Customer Portal in 2025, which let clients track the live status of every active filing, store and validate documents in one place, and message their assigned professional directly. The impact was immediate: the company says turnaround times on routine filings dropped by roughly half, and status-related queries to its support team fell sharply, freeing its Chartered Accountants and Company Secretaries to spend more time on the advisory work where their expertise matters most.

The newly launched app builds on that foundation. Clients get a single mobile dashboard showing the real-time status of every service — incorporation, trademark, GST, and annual compliance — alongside a secure document vault for certificates and filings, an AI-integrated messaging hub with their assigned experts, and a complete record of invoices and payments. Beyond its own clients, the app also offers a compliance calendar and a library of plain-language guides that help any entrepreneur understand the filings, registrations, and renewals that apply to their business structure.

The Next Chapter RegisterKaro is positioning the app as the first step of a broader technology roadmap rather than a finished product. The company has said the platform is to serve as the base for an AI-assisted compliance dashboard, designed to flag upcoming obligations, recommend relevant filings, and help prepare routine documents automatically. On the client side, it is also working on multi-entity management for founders who run more than one business, and a referral programme built into the app.

The timing reflects a market that continues to expand. With millions of new businesses set to register in the coming years, especially small firms in areas with less access to professional advice, the company believes that a digital-first platform can effectively reach and support these founders who need help the most.

Our goal was never just to provide services. It was to build trust and make processes that intimidate first-time entrepreneurs feel manageable. Starting and running a business should feel empowering, not overwhelming.

— Sidharth Ravichandran, Co-Founder, RegisterKaro It is a notion the founders return to often. What started as three friends answering frantic questions during a lockdown has become a company that now ranks among India's better-known names in business compliance. The app, in their telling, is simply the most recent answer to the same question they first heard in 2021 — and a sign of how they intend to keep answering it as India's next several million businesses come online.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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