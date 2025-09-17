UPITS 2025: AI Pavilion to Showcase Uttar Pradesh’s Tech Push

Lucknow, September 15 — The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 will feature a live demonstration of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, as the state looks to highlight its technology capabilities under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event, scheduled from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, will be the third edition of the trade show. The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show will showcase the state's advanced technological capabilities.

The IT and Electronics Department has prepared a 200-square-metre pavilion in Hall 5, to be executed by the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Limited (UPLC). Officials said the pavilion will include dedicated zones for startups, interactive video walls, and a live setup of the AI model.

Pavilion highlights

The department’s pavilion will feature:

Startup zone with displays of emerging innovations.

Smart LED and curved video walls showcasing state policies and initiatives in technology.

VIP lounge, cafeteria, and visitor areas designed to facilitate meetings and networking.

A 150-square-foot anamorphic display for content presentations and live feeds.

The live AI model is expected to be one of the major attractions for domestic and international visitors. Officials said it will be used to demonstrate both current and future applications of artificial intelligence.

AI initiatives in Uttar Pradesh

The state government has been promoting AI adoption through initiatives such as AI Pragya, aimed at training students and professionals in advanced technologies. These skills have been applied in governance and large-scale events like the Mahakumbh, according to officials.

About UPITS

Launched in 2023, the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show is designed to showcase the state’s business, industrial and cultural strengths. The 2025 edition will see participation from government departments, domestic companies, and international delegations.