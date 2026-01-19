Uttarakhand CM approves ₹183.71 crore for roads, water supply, housing, panchayat grants, relief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved ₹183.71 crore for development and relief-related works across multiple districts, including road construction and strengthening, drinking water supply projects, housing for government personnel, financial transfers to Panchayati Raj institutions, and additional disaster relief. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved ₹183.71 crore for road works, drinking water projects, housing, panchayat fund transfers and disaster relief across districts, the government said.

According to the government release, a key sanction is linked to preparations for the upcoming Shri Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra. Under a detailed work plan for the pilgrimage, the Chief Minister approved ₹12.90 crore for strengthening and blacktopping the Nandprayag–Ghat–Sutol–Kanol motor road in the Tharali विधानसभा constituency, covering kilometres 20 to 40.

In Chamoli district, ₹6.55 crore has been approved for the Sonli–Devli Bagar water supply scheme under the Karnaprayag branch. In Dehradun, the release states an approval of ₹5.89 lakh for widening and blacktopping works on two stretches: a 3-km road from Peeli Kothi to Balawala–Gularghati FIC, and an approximately 2-km stretch from Kasturi Chowk via Shamshergarh to Balawala Crossing (first phase).

Several additional road and related infrastructure works have also received approvals. In the Kaladhungi विधानसभा constituency, ₹11.15 crore has been sanctioned for strengthening and widening a road after the covering of the Panchakki–Chaufulla–Kathgharia canal. In Yamkeshwar (विधानसभा क्षेत्र एवं विकासखण्ड), ₹32.52 lakh has been approved for the first phase of widening and blacktopping from Pipalkoti to Dugadda. The release also notes ₹5.11 lakh for widening the Marchula–Koopi–Bhairangkhali motor road on State Highway 32, covering the route identified as Marchula–Saraikhet–Bajron–Pokhra–Pauri–Satpuli.

On housing, the Chief Minister has approved ₹11.29 crore for the construction of residential buildings for officers and staff of the Prosecution Department at Roshanabad in Haridwar district. The proposed housing includes two Type-II units, 20 Type-III units, and two Type-IV units.

Separately, the Chief Minister approved the transfer of ₹141.15 crore to Panchayati Raj institutions, as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. The amount, described as the second instalment received from the Government of India for the financial year 2024–25, includes ₹21.17 crore for district panchayats, ₹14.12 crore for area panchayats, and ₹105.86 crore for gram panchayats.

The release also details additional relief from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Pithoragarh district. It states that the legal heirs of nine people who died in a natural disaster will receive ₹1 lakh each, totalling ₹9 lakh. Owners of five buildings reported as fully damaged will receive ₹3 lakh per building, for a total of ₹15 lakh. The combined additional relief is ₹24 lakh, and a government order has been issued.