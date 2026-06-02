Uttarakhand CM Dhami Hands Appointment Letters to 276 Candidates Across Departments

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday distributed appointment letters to 276 newly selected candidates across four state government departments, reiterating the government's commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributes appointment letters to newly selected candidates at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun on Monday.

The appointment letter distribution ceremony was held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office. The selected candidates include 109 recruits in the Forest Department, 88 in the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department, 65 in the Technical Education Department and 14 in the Town and Country Planning Department.

Congratulating the candidates, Dhami said receiving an appointment letter marks not only a personal achievement but also the beginning of a responsibility towards public service. He noted that the success of the candidates reflected years of hard work, discipline and perseverance.

The Chief Minister said the state government has taken several steps to make recruitment processes transparent, fair and accountable. He highlighted the implementation of the state's anti-cheating law, describing it as one of the strictest measures against examination malpractice in the country.

Dhami said nearly 33,000 youths have been provided government employment in the past four-and-a-half years through recruitment processes based on merit and transparency. He urged the newly appointed employees to discharge their responsibilities with honesty, sensitivity and dedication.

Highlighting the importance of various departments, he said personnel in the Town and Country Planning Department would contribute to planned urban development, while those in Technical Education would help strengthen skill development and technical learning. Employees in the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department would play a role in welfare initiatives, while Forest Department recruits would contribute to conservation efforts and biodiversity protection.

The Chief Minister also said the state government is working towards the vision of a developed Uttarakhand in line with the broader goal of a developed India by 2047.