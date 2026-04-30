Uttarakhand CM Dhami marks 25 years of Forest Development Corporation, announces Kumaon office

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the silver jubilee celebrations of the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation (UFDC) and announced that a new office of the corporation will be opened in the Kumaon region. Uttarakhand CM Dhami launched a mobile app to streamline timber sales and forest goods auctions, while emphasising a balance between ecology and economy.

Speaking at the event held at the chief minister’s residence, Dhami said the proposed Kumaon office would strengthen the corporation’s reach. He also directed officials to bring a proposal to the Cabinet for installing bee boxes in forest areas to promote honey production, as per an official release.

During the programme, students, children of corporation employees, who scored over 75% in board examinations were felicitated.

Launch of Himkashth app The chief minister launched the “Himkashth” mobile application, which will enable online sale of timber and auction of forest goods. He said digital initiatives such as e-auction systems have improved ease of doing business in the sector and reflect the state government’s push towards technology-driven governance, the release stated.

Ecology and economy balance CM Dhami said the corporation plays a key role not only in the state’s economy but also in maintaining ecological balance. He highlighted its work in scientific forest management, sustainable extraction of forest produce, eco-tourism operations, and removal of dry or fallen trees to support regeneration.

“Uttarakhand’s forests, glaciers, rivers and biodiversity are invaluable assets. Protecting them is both our responsibility and duty towards future generations,” he said.

He added that the state government is working to maintain a balance between “economy, ecology and technology” under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release noted.

Financial performance The chief minister said UFDC reported a net profit of ₹167 crore last year, reflecting efficient use of resources. Forest minister Subodh Uniyal said the corporation generated ₹627 crore in revenue in the last financial year and continues to focus on innovation and linking forest resources with livelihoods.

Appeal to tourists CM Dhami also appealed to tourists and pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand to avoid littering in forest and religious areas, stressing that small efforts can contribute significantly to environmental conservation.

Several public representatives and senior officials were present at the event.