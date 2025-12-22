Uttarakhand CM inaugurates MP Sports Festival in Almora; announces artificial turf, solar lights and hostel

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated the MP Sports Festival in Almora, formally opening football and badminton competitions. During the event, he also felicitated international cricketer Ekta Bisht and several sports coaches for their contributions. The initiative aims to promote grassroots sports and strengthen infrastructure in Almora.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister announced a series of sports and civic infrastructure projects for the district. A multi-purpose artificial turf ground for hockey and football, suitable for both day and night play, will be developed at the GIC ground in Almora. To strengthen public lighting and promote clean energy, 200 solar lights will be installed in the municipal area. A 50-bed hostel will be constructed at the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Stadium, where the badminton court will also be redeveloped as per international standards.

Dhami said India’s youth are the country’s greatest strength and have the potential to realise the vision of a strong, prosperous and self-reliant nation. He said the MP Sports Festival, being organised under the theme “Fit Youth for a Developed India”, is not merely a sporting event but a broader movement to promote sports culture, identify grassroots talent, and inculcate discipline, confidence, teamwork and resilience among young people.

Highlighting national initiatives such as Khelo India and the Fit India Movement, the Chief Minister said Uttarakhand has made significant strides in sports development. He noted that the successful hosting of the 38th National Games established the state not only as “Devbhoomi” but also as an emerging “Sports Hub”. Uttarakhand athletes won 103 medals at the Games, while the state is increasingly being recognised for world-class sports infrastructure and its capacity to host national and international competitions.

Dhami said the state government will soon roll out a Sports Legacy Plan, under which 23 sports academies will be set up across eight major cities. Work is also underway to establish Uttarakhand’s first sports university in Haldwani and a women’s sports college in Lohaghat. A new sports policy has been implemented to promote holistic development, including out-of-turn government jobs for national and international medal winners. Schemes such as the Chief Minister Sports Development Fund, Player Incentive Scheme, Emerging Player Scheme and Sports Kit Scheme are also being implemented to support young athletes.