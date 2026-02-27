Uttarakhand CM transfers ₹145.93 crore to over 33,000 girls under Nanda Gaura scheme

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the state government is committed to supporting girls from birth through education, safety and employment, as he transferred ₹145.93 crore to the bank accounts of 33,251 beneficiaries under the Nanda Gaura scheme through direct benefit transfer (DBT). Pushkar Singh Dhami during a programme at the chief minister’s residence to transfer funds under the Nanda Gaura scheme on Thursday.

The funds were released with a single click during a programme held at the chief minister’s residence for the financial year 2025–26. The scheme aims to promote the birth, education and empowerment of the girl child while addressing gender discrimination.

Dhami said the Nanda Gaura scheme was being implemented to eliminate bias between sons and daughters and to encourage the birth of girls. Under the scheme, the state government provides ₹11,000 at the time of a girl child’s birth and ₹51,000 for higher education after she passes Class 12.

He said that since the launch of the scheme, a total of 3,77,784 girls have benefited, with ₹1,168.49 crore disbursed so far. The chief minister added that the government was actively promoting higher education for girls and had also provided 30% reservation for women in government jobs, which had strengthened women’s participation in public services and improved workplace culture in government offices.

The chief minister also referred to other initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi scheme, aimed at improving the economic condition of women across the state. He said the Nanda Gaura scheme had contributed to curbing female foeticide, promoting institutional deliveries, encouraging girls’ education and reducing gender inequality in society.

Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya said that of the total beneficiaries this year, 5,913 were newborn girls, while 27,338 received the amount after passing Class 12. She congratulated all beneficiaries and their families.

Senior officials, including secretary Chandresh Kumar and departmental director Banshilal Rana, were present at the event.