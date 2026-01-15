Uttarakhand government hosts Winter Tourism Conclave to promote year-round travel

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day Winter Tourism Conclave in Uttarkashi, aimed at promoting winter travel, diversifying tourism offerings, and creating year-round livelihood opportunities for local communities. The initiative forms part of the state’s broader strategy to position Uttarakhand as a 12-month tourism destination rather than a seasonal one. CM Dhami inaugurates the three-day Winter Tourism Conclave in Uttarkashi on Tuesday.

The conclave was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and is being organised in collaboration with the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI). Around 50 tour operators from across the country are participating, along with 50 operators at the state level and another 50 from the local level. Representatives from hotel associations in Uttarkashi and Barkot, registered trekking organisations from Uttarkashi and Sankri, and other tourism stakeholders are also taking part.

As part of the conclave programme, participating tour operators will visit key winter destinations, including Mukba—the winter seat of Goddess Ganga—Kharsali, associated with the winter residence of Goddess Yamuna, and Sankri, the base camp for the Kedarkantha trek. The visits are intended to familiarise operators with winter tourism potential and encourage the inclusion of these locations in travel itineraries.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the winter tourism conclave was intended to move beyond symbolic engagement and focus on developing tourism as a sustained economic activity. He highlighted the need to expand tourism beyond the Char Dham Yatra and noted the potential for wellness, adventure, cultural, and nature-based tourism in the state.

He stated that several urban centres in India are facing environmental stress, congestion, and lifestyle-related challenges, and that Uttarakhand could offer alternative tourism experiences centred on natural surroundings and wellness-related activities. According to the Chief Minister, the state government is working to promote tourism segments such as yoga, meditation, trekking, and eco-tourism alongside religious travel.

Emphasising the role of tour operators, he said destination branding and travel trends are shaped largely by private stakeholders, and called for collective efforts to develop Uttarakhand as a year-round destination. The state’s winter tourism policy, he said, aims to ensure continued economic activity in hill regions during the off-season, supporting hotels, homestays, transport services, and allied sectors.

The Chief Minister said the government would provide support in areas such as permissions, connectivity, infrastructure development, and marketing. He added that steps are being taken to strengthen single-window clearances, digital approval systems, and fast-track mechanisms for tourism-related investments.

On sustainability, the Chief Minister reiterated that tourism development would be pursued with environmental and cultural considerations in mind. He urged tour operators to include lesser-known destinations such as Harsil, Nelang, Auli, Munsiyari, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag, and border villages in their travel packages.