Uttarakhand intensifies measures to protect youth from exam malpractices: CM

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reiterated his government’s commitment to eradicating cheating mafias from the state, warning that strict measures will be taken against those attempting to disrupt the future of Uttarakhand’s youth. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses a meeting in Dehradun, warning strict action against exam mafias and “cheating jihadists.”

Addressing a meeting of BJP office bearers on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that following the implementation of the state’s new anti-cheating law, described as one of the toughest in the country, more than 100 individuals linked to organised exam malpractices have been sent to jail. He added that the law has ensured fairness and transparency in recruitment, enabling over 25,000 youth to secure government jobs in the last four years.

Dhami alleged that certain coaching and cheating networks, frustrated by the government’s crackdown, are attempting to create unrest and undermine the progress of young aspirants. “These elements are trying to push the future of our youth into darkness. We will not allow them to succeed,” he said.

He emphasised that Uttarakhand’s youth are achieving success in competitive examinations through merit and hard work, and any attempt to disturb this process will be dealt with firmly. The Chief Minister assured that the state government will continue to act decisively against such mafias and safeguard the interests of students.