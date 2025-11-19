Uttarakhand Marks Five Years of Drug-Free India Campaign With State-Level Event

Uttarakhand on Tuesday marked the fifth anniversary of the nationwide Drug-Free India campaign with a state-level event held at the Chief Sevak Sadan in the Chief Minister’s Camp Office. The programme brought together students, government officials, law-enforcement representatives and community groups to discuss the state’s ongoing measures against substance abuse and the rising need for awareness among young people. Students participate in the state-level Drug-Free India anniversary event in Dehradun, where officials discussed ongoing anti-drug initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the impact of drugs on society remains a serious concern, particularly for adolescents and young adults. He urged students to reject addictive substances and encourage peers to do the same, noting that the issue has emerged as a “silent global challenge” affecting the decision-making abilities, health and emotional well-being of the youth.

The Drug-Free India campaign was launched nationally in 2020 with the aim of mobilising communities, educational institutions and government bodies to tackle drug use through awareness, enforcement and rehabilitation.

Officials at the programme shared updates on Uttarakhand’s efforts since the launch of the initiative. In 2022, the state established a three-tier Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) to strengthen enforcement. According to the government, the task force has arrested more than 6,000 individuals over the past three years and seized narcotics valued at over ₹200 crore.

Beyond policing, the state has also been expanding services for rehabilitation. Four Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs) are currently operating in Uttarakhand, offering counselling, treatment and reintegration support. An Addiction Treatment Facility, run with the support of AIIMS Rishikesh, is additionally being used to assist affected individuals.

Efforts within educational institutions were also highlighted. Anti-drug committees have been formed across schools and colleges in all districts, involving teachers, principals, parents and students to coordinate awareness drives, workshops and peer-support networks.

Another youth-focused initiative, the “Dagdariya Clubs,” has been introduced to engage students in sports, creative activities and community participation as a way to divert attention from harmful habits.

During the event, students took a pledge to support the drug-free movement. Winners of state-level essay and speech competitions held under the campaign were also awarded.

Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi, MLA Savita Kapoor, Uttarakhand OBC Commission chairperson Sanjay Negi, Social Welfare Secretary Dr. Sridhar Babu Addanki, Additional DGP Dr. V. Murugesan, Social Welfare Director Dr. Sandeep Tiwari and other officials were present.

Speakers at the ceremony said that sustained community involvement, consistent awareness campaigns and supportive rehabilitation measures would remain central to the state’s approach to tackling substance abuse in the coming years.