Water Heaters for Large Families and Heavy Usage Homes

During the festive seasons, Indian homes come alive with family gatherings, friends, and endless activities. From early-morning rushes to late-night celebrations, a steady supply of hot water is a must—not just for refreshing showers but also for daily chores. Having a good water heater can make all the difference, ensuring you stay warm and ready for the festive buzz. Bajaj's range of energy-efficient water heaters offers options for every need.

Bajaj's range of energy-efficient water heaters offers options for every need. For larger families and frequent guests, storage water heaters with higher capacities (15L, 25L) are ideal, ensuring a constant supply of hot water with minimal wait times. Need quick heating? Opt for an instant water heater for efficient performance. Bajaj even offers gas water heaters for added energy savings and convenience.

Make this festive season hassle-free with a reliable winter water heater from Bajaj, designed to deliver consistent warmth and comfort while conserving energy.

Here are four Bajaj geysers for keeping the festive cheer flowing with uninterrupted hot water:

Bajaj Eternal Series Pentacle Digi 15L

The Pentacle Digi isn't just smart on the outside with its digital temperature control - it's built smart on the inside too. Its key features include the DuraAce™ tank, fortified with marine-grade glass-line coating, which stands strong against corrosion, ensuring years of reliable performance. The DuraCoat™ non-stick heating element efficiently heats water while resisting scale buildup, maximizing energy savings. Precise temperature control is further enhanced by the DuraNte™ Thermostat and easy-to-use remote control, letting you set your perfect comfort level while minimizing energy wastage. It’s AgeGuard™ technology that prevents color fading of the outer body. It is backed by a 4-year product warranty & 6 years element warranty. Apart from the durable features, it has 8 smart modes which enables you to set geysers as per their need. The Pentacle Digi is a smart water heater that offers savings and lasting performance. With 2 capacity options 15L and 25L, the Pentacle Digi caters to every family size and endless guest lists! Price starts at INR 19,210/-

Bajaj Endure Series Gracio Storage Water Heater: Stylish & Efficient Water Heater:

This Bajaj Gracio water heater features an impressive Bajaj DuraAce™ Tank with marine-grade glass-line coating, providing excellent protection against corrosion and backed by a 10-year warranty. Impressive. Efficient heating is ensured by the Bajaj DuraCoat™ Non-Stick Heating Element, which resists scale buildup and comes with a 6-year warranty. The reliable Bajaj DuraNte™ Thermostat ensures consistent performance offering 4 years of reliability and the insulated tank minimizes heat loss, keeping your water hot for longer and adding to the energy saving,. It’s Bajaj AgeGuard™ technology prevents color fading of the outer body. The Gracio proves that you can enjoy efficient and durable hot water which adds to the bathroom decor. It is available in 4 capacity options, 6L, 10L, 15L and 25L. Price starts from INR 14,090/-

Bajaj Shield Series Immorto Storage Water Heater- Long-Lasting Efficiency:

The Immorto, with its durable construction and efficient heating element, is designed for long-lasting performance and energy savings. Its hero features include the DuraAce™ Tank (10-year warranty) and DuraCoat™ Non-Stick Heating Element (6-year warranty) ensuring durability and efficient heating. The DuraNte™ Thermostat provides reliable performance, while Bajaj Voltage Pro™ (4.5kV surge protection) and Child Safety Mode enhance safety. A variable temperature setting adds to its convenience and a pre-coated metal body adds to longevity. The Immorto is a smart choice for reliable and safe hot water. It is available in 4 capacity options, 6L, 10L, 15L and 25L.

Bajaj Shield Series Crest Plus Water Heater

The Crest Plus is a feature-packed water heater offering both efficiency and safety. Its hero features are DuraAce™ Tank (10-year warranty) and DuraCoat™ Non-Stick Heating Element (6-year warranty), which ensure durability and efficient heating. The DuraNte™ Thermostat provides reliable performance. VoltagePro™, multiple safety systems, shock-resistant Engineering thermoplastic body, and Child Safety Mode prioritize safety. A 5-star BEE rating and Swirl Flow Technology enhance efficiency. A Thermostat Knob provides convenient temperature control. The Crest Plus is a reliable and efficient hot water solution. It is available in 4 capacity options, 6L, 10L, 15L and 25L. Price starts at INR 11,430/-

With hot water on demand, you can focus on what truly matters: creating warm memories and enjoying the festive spirit with your loved ones, hassle-free. Upgrade your hot water system and make this festive season the warmest and most enjoyable one yet!

