BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh gets 4-year jail term for 2018 celebratory firing death in Delhi farmhouse
The MLA had urged a Delhi court on Friday to spare him a jail term, arguing that he committed the offence due to a “lack of scientific knowledge”.
A Delhi court has sentenced BJP Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh to four years imprisonment in a celebratory firing case in 2018 inside a farmhouse in South Delhi that led to the death of Archana Gupta.
The court of Special Judge Vishal Gogne also directed a compensation of ₹25 lakhs to the husband of the deceased.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raju Kumar Singh was convicted last month in the case of celebratory firing that killed a 45-year-old woman on New Year’s Eve 2018. He had urged a Delhi court on Friday to spare him a jail term, arguing that he committed the offence due to a “lack of scientific knowledge” as he could not have anticipated the parabolic trajectory the fired bullet would take, HT earlier reported.
The submissions were made before Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Courts, who was hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence in the case. The court has reserved its order for Saturday.
The court had on June 6 convicted Singh, a sitting BJP MLA from Bihar’s Sahebganj, in a case where he fired a bullet in the air while celebrating inside a farmhouse in South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on New Year’s Eve in 2018, which eventually hit Archana Gupta, wife of complainant Vikas Gupta and one of the attendees at the party organised by Singh’s brother.
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