Flights, hotels, visas and more: 8 things to check before booking your next trip to avoid overspending
From hidden fees to cancellation policies, here are a few you should check before booking your next trip to save money.
Travel has become more accessible than ever, but it has also become more complex. With hundreds of airlines, hotels, booking platforms, and pricing variations available online, travellers who don't compare options carefully often end up paying significantly more than necessary. A well-planned itinerary can help travellers avoid unnecessary costs while ensuring a seamless and elevated experience. Before confirming any trip, here are a few critical factors travellers should evaluate.
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1. Comparing prices
Bernard Corraya, General Manager (India), Wego, recommends comparing prices across multiple providers rather than relying on a single website. Fares and hotel rates can vary substantially depending on the booking channel, timing and available promotions.
2. Understand the true cost of travel
Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel, Vernost, said, “Understand the true cost of travel beyond airfare and accommodation. Hidden expenses such as visa fees, local transportation, travel insurance, city taxes and currency conversion charges can significantly impact the overall budget.
3. Flexibility
Be flexible with travel dates. Even shifting departure or return dates by a day or two can unlock considerably lower prices. According to Karthik, check destination seasonality. Travelling during shoulder seasons often provides access to better rates, fewer crowds and enhanced experiences without compromising on quality.
4. Check reviews
Bernard Corraya suggests a review of the total cost rather than just the advertised fare. Additional baggage fees, seat selection charges, taxes and payment processing fees can significantly alter the final price. Also, review cancellation and modification policies carefully.
5. Check for alternatives and routes
Bernard recommends considering alternative airports and nearby destinations. Expanding search parameters often reveals more cost-effective travel options. Karthik advises evaluating flight routing and baggage allowances. Lower fares can sometimes lead to higher overall costs through layovers, baggage fees or inconvenient schedules.
6. Monitor price trends
“Monitor pricing trends before booking,” said Bernard. Airfares and hotel rates fluctuate based on demand, seasonality and inventory availability, making timing an important factor in securing better deals.
7. Evaluate facilities
Evaluate accommodation options beyond headline room rates. Complimentary breakfast, airport transfers, free cancellation, lounge access or bundled offers can provide better overall value.
8. Align your bookings
Bernard advises ensuring that booking terms align with your travel needs. Flexible cancellation policies and reliable customer support can prevent costly disruptions later.
Karthik said, “As travel becomes increasingly experience-driven, informed decision-making remains the most effective way to save money without compromising comfort, convenience or quality. A few extra checks before booking can often translate into thousands saved and a significantly more rewarding travel experience.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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