Wife of St. Louis City's Eduard Lowen dies of brain cancer

Ilona Lowen, the wife of St. Louis City SC midfielder Eduard Lowen, died Monday after a battle with brain cancer. She was 28, according to a local media report. HT Image

The club announced her death with a statement posted to social media.

"We grieve alongside Edu and all those impacted by this loss and ask the CITY community to keep them in your prayers during this difficult time. Ilona was a beautiful example of love, humility, and kindness and will be deeply missed," the club statement said, in part.

The brain cancer was diagnosed in 2024 after Ilona began having severe headaches. After multiple surgeries, doctors told the couple the cancer had advanced to Stage 4 and could not be cured. She previously had been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor.

Eduard has not played this season but was at the club's first match and spoke about his responsibility to his wife and his desire to be there for her.

"We get a lot of support from family, from friends, but sometimes there are just moments and things that only I can take care of and I want to take care of because, obviously, I'm the husband," he said, per the St. Louis Post- Dispatch. "There are just certain responsibilities that sometimes force me or also I want to step away and take care of her. Sometimes there are just unexpected things that happen."

Eduard Lowen, 29, played in his native Germany before signing with St. Louis City in 2022. In 71 regular-season MLS matches , he has 17 goals and nine assists.

