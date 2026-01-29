World Pickleball League Season 2 builds on breakout debut with bigger scale and global ambition

When the World Pickleball League (WPBL) debuted in 2025, it did more than introduce a new professional competition-it positioned pickleball as a serious, spectator-ready sport in India. Hosted at Mumbai’s iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI), the inaugural season combined competitive credibility, celebrity-owned franchises and strong fan turnout to establish WPBL as India’s No.1 pickleball league.
Season 1 featured six city-based teams and a mix of Indian and international players competing in a fast-paced format designed for live audiences and broadcast consumption alike. The league drew attention for its on-court quality, accessible match structure and visible celebrity involvement, culminating in Bengaluru Jawans being crowned the inaugural champions. More importantly, the season demonstrated that pickleball-still emerging in India-could translate effectively into a franchise-led, professional league model.
Behind the league is Natekar Sports and Gaming, led by Arjuna Awardee and former India No.1 tennis player double Asian Games gold medallist Gaurav Natekar, along with former Tennis National Champion Arati Ponnappa Natekar. From the outset, WPBL was positioned not as a short-format novelty, but as a long-term ecosystem play-focused equally on elite competition, grassroots growth and fan engagement.
Beyond the season: building year-round momentum
Following its debut, WPBL extended its presence through the ‘WPBL On Tour’ initiative-an off-season, multi-city programme that took franchise-led tournaments, player interactions and community engagement to key urban centres including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. The initiative helped sustain fan interest beyond the league window while empowering franchises to build local connections and deepen the sport’s domestic base.
This year-round engagement model has become a defining feature of WPBL’s strategy, allowing the league to grow familiarity with the sport while preparing audiences for subsequent seasons.
Season 2 arrives bigger, broader and bolder
Season 2 of the World Pickleball League officially got underway on January 24, 2026, at Jio World Garden in Mumbai, opening with a first-of-its-kind Celebrity Pickleball Showdown. Franchise co-owners including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Atlee, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took to the court alongside players from their respective teams, setting the tone for a season that blends high-quality sport with entertainment-led engagement.
This edition marks a clear step up in scale. The league has expanded to seven teams with the addition of Rajasthan Titans, while the match count has risen to 120 games played over 13 days-up from 90 matches in Season 1. A total of 56 players from 18 nations will compete this season, reinforcing WPBL’s growing international footprint while continuing to strengthen domestic participation.
“Season 2 represents a significant leap for the World Pickleball League,” said Gaurav Natekar. “With more teams, more matches and players from across the world, we are seeing the league evolve into a truly global competition while continuing to build a strong pickleball ecosystem in India.”
Broadcast reach and fan access take centre stage
Media distribution has been a key focus area for WPBL’s second season. The league will be telecast on Eurosport India and streamed live and on demand on Sony LIV, ensuring nationwide reach across television and digital platforms, along with accessibility for international audiences.
On-ground attendance and fan experience are being supported through WPBL’s ticketing partnership with Swiggy Scenes, aimed at simplifying access while strengthening the league’s focus on live, experiential sport. The league stage began on January 27 with a marquee clash between last season’s finalists Bengaluru Jawans and Pune United, with the final scheduled for February 8.
Why WPBL matters in India’s evolving sports market
Pickleball is among the fastest-growing racquet sports globally, and WPBL’s trajectory reflects how India’s sports ecosystem is expanding beyond traditional formats. Sanctioned by the All-India Pickleball Association, the Asia Federation of Pickleball and the United World Pickleball Federation, the league brings regulatory legitimacy alongside commercial scale.
Backed by Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India as a strategic and financial partner, WPBL has positioned itself as a premium sporting property-one that balances competitive integrity with mass appeal. Its franchise ownership model, broadcast partnerships and off-season engagement initiatives place it in line with modern sports leagues built for sustained growth rather than short-term visibility.
The road ahead
If Season 1 was about proving viability, Season 2 is about consolidation. With increased international participation, expanded match volume and broader media reach, the World Pickleball League is steadily embedding itself into India’s professional sports calendar. As pickleball continues to gain traction across age groups and cities, WPBL’s second season could mark the phase where the sport moves decisively from niche to mainstream.
Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.
