Yogi Adityanath invokes Valmiki’s ideals of equality and social justice

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on young people to follow the ideals of Lord Ram and work towards a society based on equality, fraternity and social justice in a message marking Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on young people to follow Lord Ram’s ideals of equality, fraternity and social harmony in a message marking Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. (PTI)

In his message, Adityanath described Maharishi Valmiki as a guide not only for Indian culture but also for humanity. He said the Ramayana, composed by Valmiki, conveys the values of truth, righteousness, dignity and duty. Through the character of Lord Ram, the epic also presents a vision of an ideal society founded on love, justice, harmony and brotherhood.

The chief minister urged young people to resolve not to discriminate against anyone and said social harmony could be achieved only when divisions based on perceived social hierarchy were removed from people's minds.

Ramayana's message of equality and fraternity Adityanath highlighted the relationship between Lord Ram and Nishadraj Guha as an example of social equality and mutual respect. Referring to the line from the Ramayana, “Tatra Raja Guho Nama Ramasyaatmasamah Sakha”, he said the friendship reflected a bond that went beyond social identity.

The chief minister said respect and equality, rather than distinctions based on social background, were essential to bringing people together. He called on young people to imbibe the ideals associated with Lord Ram and contribute to a society in which every individual is treated with dignity.

The message placed social harmony at the centre of the observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Adityanath said barriers of high and low must be removed from people's thinking for the vision of an inclusive society to become a reality.

He also linked the teachings of Maharishi Valmiki with the broader goal of ensuring that every section of society has opportunities for development. The emphasis, he said, should be on rejecting discrimination and promoting mutual respect across communities.

Government initiatives for disadvantaged communities Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh government was working to promote the ideals of Maharishi Valmiki and improve the social and economic conditions of disadvantaged and backward communities.

According to the chief minister, steps had been taken to preserve and develop sites associated with Valmiki and to take his teachings to a wider audience. These include initiatives for the development of Valmiki's meditation site in Chitrakoot and work related to the conservation and tourism development of the Maharishi Valmiki Ashram in Bithoor.

He also cited the naming of Ayodhya's international airport after Maharishi Valmiki as a recognition of the sage's legacy. The public holiday on Valmiki Jayanti, he said, was another expression of respect for the revered figure.

The chief minister referred to measures aimed at improving the lives of disadvantaged communities, including initiatives for sanitation workers' welfare, safety and dignity. He also mentioned the granting of revenue village status to Van Tangiya settlements and efforts to extend government schemes to communities such as Musahars, Kol, Tharu and nomadic groups.

Adityanath said eligible families from disadvantaged sections had also been given land ownership rights to help them lead more secure and dignified lives. The message concluded with an appeal to make equality, social harmony and justice central to building an ideal society.