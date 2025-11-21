Zac Taylor still contemplating Bengals QB

One day after Joe Burrow practiced without restrictions for the first time in three months, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor might be expecting the quarterback to show up in his office to declare himself fit for the start on Sunday. HT Image

"Oh yeah. And that's my job, to balance all the information and protect the player. And make the best decision possible," Taylor told 700 WLW on Thursday. "I wish I had that decision today. I'm going to take in all the information I can and make the best decision for Joe and our team and go from there. "

Burrow had surgery for a turf toe injury and is pining to return to duty Sunday against the New England Patriots . Cincinnati started 2-0, winning in a comeback over the Jaguars in Week 2, which Burrow exited in favor of Jake Browning. The Bengals then acquired Joe Flacco and sent Browning to the bench, but have only one win since placing Burrow on IR.

If Burrow plays this week, he would be about a month ahead of schedule.

A history of injuries and the Bengals' 3-7 record are factors the team might weigh before putting Burrow in harm's way this week. His initial timeline was projected to be three months after the Sept. 19 surgery in Birmingham, Ala. He returned to practice on a limited basis on Nov. 10.

Flacco said Burrow was impressive in his Wednesday work.

"Joe looked good. It's cool to see him out there," Flacco said. "And, obviously, when you're both now taking reps some conversations happen. Like, 'How do you see this vs. that?' Joe looked good."

Asked if there was even a chance Burrow plays this week, Taylor didn't bite.

"I'm not there yet," Taylor said. "One day at practice isn't going to make that decision yet. We'll use the time we have at our disposal and come up with the best decision we can."

Flacco was limited in practice on Wednesday, prescribed rest for his right shoulder injury.

Taylor said one of the hurdles remaining for Burrow was gauging the physical response to his first 11-on-11 practice since September.

Field Level Media

