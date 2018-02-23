Activists visit Gurgaon school to probe rape threat to teacher, daughter

A five-member team of the Gurgaon child welfare committee (CWC) and district child protection unit (DCPU) visited a prominent school on Friday afternoon and met the principal and other teachers in connection with the rape threat made by a student against a teacher and his daughter, who is also in the same class. The committee submitted a questionnaire to the school authorities asking them to answer the same before meeting them on Monday.

The officials asked the school authorities about the entire incident and gave them a five-point questionnaire seeking information about the matter. The team, however, did not meet the victims as well as the student who had allegedly posted the threat online.

The officials said neither the victims nor the accused was present in the school on Friday. The school authorities have been asked to visit the CWC office in Gurgaon on Monday at 11am and submit the documents explaining the matter to them.

“The school authorities must explain what happened and the subsequent action taken by them. We met the school principal and sought the requisite information,” said Shakuntla Dhull, chairperson, CWC, said.

Dhull said that the student, who allegedly made the rape threat, confessed to the same and also apologised to the family of the victims. The father of the student has also submitted a written undertaking assuring that his son will mend his ways. He also apologised to the victims. Dhull said that it was because of this reason that none of the stakeholders wanted to legally pursue the matter, as they fear that it could affect the career of both the accused student and the victims.

On February 11, a student of the school had posted a message on a social media site threatening to rape his class teacher and getting her daughter abducted and raped by someone. The message, which was later deleted by the student, left the teacher in shock and on Monday, she wrote to the school authorities informing them about the threat.

In the questionnaire given to the school authorities, they have been asked if an FIR has been filed in the case, and, if not, why. The CWC has also sought to know if the school has sent word to the administration about the incident, and, if not, why. They have also been asked to consider if the case in question comes within the ambit of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have also been asked to inform if the victims and the student have been counselled.

“These are basically the information that we have sought from the school authorities. They met us and shared the details about the case. They have also assured us of cooperation,” Nisha Saini, legal-cum-probation officer, district child protection unit (DCPU), said.

The teacher’s husband, who filed the complaint, refused to speak to the media on the case.