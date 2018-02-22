Rape threat: Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner seeks report from school

The Gurgaon administration is seeking a report from a prominent private Gurgaon school after a Class 7 student threatened to rape a school teacher and her daughter last week.

Taking into account the seriousness of the matter, Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that they have sought a report from the school regarding the incidents that took place last week in which teachers have been threatened.

A team of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) will also visit Gurgaon on Thursday after the Class 7 student of the prominent private school in Gurgaon was suspended as he allegedly threatened a teacher and her daughter with rape. The school has confirmed the incident saying it has “a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts”.

In the same school, a Class 8 student allegedly used an IT lab computer to write a mail to his two teachers asking for candlelight dinner and sex later. It was not known if any action had been taken against this student. A mail sent to the school authorities and call made to the director seeking clarification regarding this incident went unanswered.

However, Gurgaon deputy commissioner confirmed that the administration is taking the matter seriously. “We are seeking a report from the school regarding the matter,” said Singh. The authorities are not taking the matter lightly due to the sexual nature of the threats issued by the students. They are also wary that this incident might snowball into a controversy like the murder of a seven-year-old student on September 8 last year in another Gurgaon school, which had caused major embarrassment to the local authorities and even the state government.

The school confirmed the incident and said that action has been taken against the student but there was widespread shock among the parents and the teaching community as they accused the management of brushing the matter under carpet.

BK Goel, member, SCPCR, said that since the victim is an adult but her daughter is a minor, so this matter will be discussed and a concrete decision will be taken in this regard. “It is not possible to take suo motu cognizance in this case because taking such action in these kind of cases is beyond the purview of the juvenile act,” said Goel.

According to sources close to the family, both the teacher, and her daughter who were allegedly threatened of rape are in “deep shock and trauma”, but they have not approached the authorities for legal action. The teacher also complained to the school administration but, sources say, she failed to get any satisfactory reply and instead was allegedly blamed for missing classes.

A statement by the school said: “This is an incident involving a lower middle school student allegedly indulging in an offensive and highly objectionable cyber prank involving a teacher. A thorough investigation was carried out and stern action was taken, including suspension along with mandated counselling. The school has a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts.”