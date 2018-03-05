DJ arrested for molesting four-year-old girl in Sector 15 hotel

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl inside the toilet of a hotel in Sector 15 on Sunday night.

Police said the accused, who is a disk jockey (DJ), took advantage of the girl and “digitally penetrated her” when she had accidentally entered the male toilet while playing with other children.

Immediately, after the incident, the minor girl, who was in pain, alerted her father and told him about the incident. Immediately, the father rushed inside the washroom, where he saw the accused trying to escape and caught hold of him. He called the police. The accused,identified as Rohit, a resident of Palwal, has been arrested.

“A case was registered at Civil Lines police station against the accused,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon police. Rohit has been booked under Section 6 of the Pocso Act. He was produced in the court and sent to jail on Monday.

As per the complaint by the victim’s father, they were attending a marriage function at the hotel, when the incident took place. The accused was already present inside the men’s toilet, when the girl entered it by mistake.

Meanwhile, in another incident a man was booked for allegedly molesting a woman and threatening her in a village under the jurisdiction of Rajendra park police station. The accused who belongs to the same village groped her on Saturday and threatened her of dire consequences if the matter was revealed to anyone. A case was registered against the accused under section 354, 506 of IPC. Police said the matter is being probed.