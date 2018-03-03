Five, including three of a family, killed as truck rams car, bike

Five persons, including three of one family, were killed when the Wagon R in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding canter truck at Jamalpur village on Gurgaon-Pataudi road. The truck, which was going from Gurgaon towards Pataudi, also hit two persons on a Pulsar motorbike, killing both of them.

The victims were shifted to Rockland hospital in Manesar by locals where they were declared brought dead.

The victims, who were seated in the car, were identified as Rakesh, Sunil and Usha. The two bike riders hailed from Mallahera village in Rewari.

A case was registered against the truck driver, who managed to escape from the spot, the police said. He hasn’t been identified as yet, the police said.

Eyewitnesses said that the speeding canter truck going towards Pataudi suddenly careened to the right before colliding head-on with the car coming from Pataudi, just half a kilometre from the Jamalpur chowk. Locals, who heard the sound of the crash, rushed to the spot only to find the Maruti Wagor R crushed and the men on the bike critically hurt. Locals said that the road was empty on account of Holi and it was difficult to imagine any other reason apart from rash driving as the cause of the accident.

A few days earlier, a woman was killed when a speeding school bus and a Scorpio car were involved in a head-on collision at Khwaspur village on the Gurgaon Pataudi road. Even on the day of that accident, the road was relatively empty and both vehicles were speeding.

The family was putting up in Bhondsi and the deceased trio was employed in Gurgaon, the police said. Their children also study in Gurgaon.

According to the complaint filed by Jyoti, one of the occupants in the car, she along with her husband Rakesh, sister Usha, brother in law Sunil and her two children Yash and Prince had been to Shadipur in Rewari to celebrate Holi. However, she said that as one of the boys had to appear for an examination, they decided to return. She said as they were nearing Jamalpur,the canter hit their car. She said that while she lost her husband and two other occupants, her two children were critically injured.

The complainant said her husband was a driver and her brother-in-law was a daily wage worker.

The police said that the accident was perhaps caused by speeding or rash driving and the drivers of either vehicle didn’t have a chance to slam the brakes. “A case has been registered and an investigation is under way,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon police, said.