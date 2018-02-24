One person killed, 5 injured in Scorpio-school bus collision in Farrukhnagar

Gurgaon: A 67-year-old woman was killed and two men were seriously injured when the SUV in which they were travelling collided with a school bus at Khwaspur village near Farruknagar in Pataudi on Saturday morning. Around 35 to 40 students in the bus escaped with minor injuries as major impact of the crash was borne by the Mahindra Scorpio going towards Gurgaon. A case of negligent and rash driving was registered against the bus driver at Farruknagar police station.

According to the police, the victims in the Scorpio hail from Ganiyar village in Ateli Mandi of Mahendergarh district. The family had borrowed the SUV from a relative and they were on their way to Gurgaon to visit the Sheetla Mata temple.

The accident occurred around 9.15 am. The victims were rushed to Rockland Hospital in Manesar where one of the injured, identified as Kailash Devi, was declared brought dead.

The Scorpio car was being driven by Upender whereas his brother, Ravinder, was sitting in the co-driver’s seat. Both of them suffered serious injuries. Those injured also included Renu Devi, a minor girl Muskan and Khushbu. Muskan’s condition was critical as she had sustained serious injuries.

Locals said that it took them almost 20 minutes to break the front seats in order to rescue the occupants, who were wedged between the engine and seats. “There were six occupants in the car, including two men in the front seats, two woman in the middle and two in the back seat. We had to break the seats to bring the two men out who were critical ”, said Tej Singh, a resident of the village.

CCTV footage obtained from the accident spot has captured the collision between the fast-moving Scorpio and the bus of Suraj School in Pataudi. The impact of the crash was so strong that a girl student was thrown out of the bus. However, she escaped with minor injuries as the vehicle was diverted towards the other side from where she fell. “The road in the morning was empty; there is also no evidence of overtaking. It is a strange accident”, said Singh.

Large number of people who had gathered at the spot arranged three cars, including an ambulance for the victims and shifted them to the hospital. The police reached the spot in half an hour and got the vehicles removed from the busy road.

Ashok Bakshi, DCP, south said that a case has been registered and the matter is being probed.