Gurgaon: MCG razes 30 properties, seals 18 in second drive near IAF depot

Continuing with its drive against illegal properties inside a 300-metre radius of the Indian Air Force (IAF) ammunition depot in Sector 14, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) demolished 30 properties and sealed 18 on Wednesday.

According to the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, there is a prohibition on any kind of new construction in the 300-metre area.

According to MCG records, more than 6,000 families stay within the restricted area and a survey conducted in December 2017 found that 4,156 properties were illegally constructed.

The drive by MCG on Wednesday was carried out under the supervision of joint commissioner Anu Sheokand under heavy police protection.

A total of 150 police personnel, including 50 women personnel, were present in the area during the drive. No untoward incident was reported in the drive.

“Residents have once again been told to not purchase land/houses, rent any property, or construct any property within the 300-metre restricted area. Aside from sealing and demolishing illegal structures, a case will also be registered against the owners. The MCG’s demolition drives will continue for the next two months,” SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG, said.

The 4,156 illegal buildings include 854 commercial buildings, 3,016 residential buildings, and 241 mixed-use buildings.

MCG is relying on the Geographical Information System (GIS) for identifying illegal structures as well as any other new under-construction buildings.

In February, the high court had directed the district administration to issue notices for removal of illegal structure in the 300-metre area within a month.

Subsequently, on March 9, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh issued a direction to the MCG to seal or demolish illegal structures after a survey of the area.

On March 19, in the first drive, 16 flats, nine shops, and 11 under-construction buildings were razed.