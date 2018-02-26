Gurgaon: New road safety measures make driving safer on Golf Course Road

Authorities have introduced more road safety measures on the busy Golf Course Road and have installed road surface markings, blinker lights, road stud reflectors and signage on the stretch between Sector 42-43 and sector 53-54 Metro stations.

The move assumes significance as both sides of the 1.3 km stretch do not have streetlights, which made it difficult for commuters to navigate on the stretch at night and even resulted in accidents.

Residents and commuters claimed that they often found it tough to spot the road median, dividing the main road and the service lane, and it often resulted in vehicles ramming the median.

“While driving at night, in the absence of street lights, it was difficult to spot anything apart from the areas that came into view with the help of headlights. Hence, vehicles colliding with the median of the service lane became a common occurrence,” Anuj Gupta, a resident of DLF-5, said.

Another difficulty, the commuters said, was spotting pedestrians or vehicles attempting to cross the road at the turnings.

“With the road being dark and not adequately lit, it was often difficult to spot the several cuts and turnings on the stretch. Had the turnings been clearly demarcated, motorists would have been alert and would have reduced the speed of their vehicles to avoid mishaps involving pedestrians or vehicles at the turns. I am grateful that the authorities have introduced the much needed changes,” Harinder Singh, a resident of Suncity, said.

Around two weeks ago, the authorities had introduced similar measures on a 2km dimly lit stretch on the Golf Course Road from the underpass near DLF-1 to the Sector 42-43 Metro station.

“We constantly converse with commuters about traffic issues in the city and also identify accident-prone stretches through perusal of our records. Several changes are being made to the Golf Course Road to make it a safe driving zone,” Hira Singh, ACP (traffic), said.