Gurgaon: Subhash Chowk flyover exit shut, traffic smoothens

Gurgaon

The city traffic police has blocked a poorly placed road exit, less than 100 metres after the exit of the Subhash Chowk flyover towards Bhaktawar Chowk, with jersey barriers.

Motorists heading from Sector 34 to Bakhtawar Chowk were witnessing accidents and snarls because of the exit that was being used to turn towards residential areas of Sector 47, an ill-marked bus stop, and a speed breaker.

There’s heavy traffic on the Netaji Subhash Marg as it is used by commuters going towards Sector 34, Hero Honda Chowk, Bakhtawar Chowk and Rajiv Chowk.

Hindustan Times had highlighted the issue on February 19. The traffic police had then promised to place jersey barriers at the spot and streamline traffic flow.

“We are constantly making engineering changes to streamline traffic. After the issue of snarls and accidents was highlighted, changes were executed,” ACP (traffic) Hira Singh said.

Sector 47 residents, who were earlier accessing the exit for heading towards Bakhtawar Chowk, now need to take a u-turn from under the Subhash Chowk flyover. Those travelling from the Subash Chowk flyover towards Sector 47 can take a turn from a cut located 200 metres ahead.

It must be noted that this turn was closed earlier as well, but was opened two months ago.

Residents, who were battling regular jams, said the return of the jersey barriers is a relief.

“Earlier as well, blocking the exit had helped check the traffic congestion. It was important that the traffic police place the jersey barriers again. On Tuesday,

I was able to cross the stretch with ease after a long time,” Anand Rungta, a resident of Sector 47, said.

Traffic police officer said they will not remove the speed breakers, as it is important to checking the speed of vehicles descending from the Subhash Chowk flyover.