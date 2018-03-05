Gurgaon: Sushant Lok 1 residents protest delay in takeover of colony

Residents of Sushant Lok-1 hit the streets on Sunday demanding that the long-pending takeover of the colony to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) be hastened. The residents took out a protest rally from Vyapar Kendra to the Huda City Centre Metro station and held up banners demanding that the colony be transferred at the earliest.

The residents said they have been suffering for long due to the lack of basic civic amenities, especially broken roads, inadequate electricity supply and waterlogging, and the takeover offers the best chance for their issues to be resolved.

The residents demanded immediate implementation of the process of takeover by the MCG. They also called on the state government to issue an order directing the Ansals, the developer, to maintain the status of the colony, its infrastructure and open areas as it was on the date of notification for the takeover, which was issued by the government in February 2016.

“The takeover will liberate the area from the developer, whose negligent approach has led to the colony’s infrastructure literally falling to pieces. The Ansals have also been stripping the area of its parks, greenery and open spaces, including the lone community centre, to further their commercial interests. As much as 50% of the parks originally planned for the colony has been destroyed,” Shashi Sharma, a resident, said.

Sushant Lok – 1 is a 25-year-old licensed colony developed by Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd under the Haryana Development & Regulation of Urban Areas Act.

The process of takeover of the colony by the MCG has slowed, as the builder is yet to procure a completion certificate.

“The MCG should take over the colony as soon as possible, as the needs of our colony is being ignored by all authorities concerned. We don’t see any progress with regard to the takeover process, as the authorities cite legal hassles and procedural delays,” Neelu Sharma, another resident, said.

The residents also alleged that despite an order by chief minister ML Khattar in 2016, there has been no progress with regard to the takeover process. They said repeated pleas over the last two years have fallen on deaf ears.

An order was issued by the director general, town and country planning, Haryana, last year, asking that the developer meet all formalities for the takeover the colony. But nothing was done, the residents alleged.

“We will similar protests and involve residents of areas nearby if our demand is not met within a stipulated period of time,” Sharma said.

Residents said that the condition of the roads has worsened due to the negligence of the builders and other authorities concerned. They said several residents have already met with accidents due to the poor state of roads.

“The government has to deliver on its promise to take over private colonies. Sushant Lok 1 is in such a shambolic state that several residents have started shifting out,” Sharma said.

“We took out a protest to highlight the misdeeds of our developer. Our parks are being sold for commercial activity and the MCG is yet to set a deadline for the takeover,” Narinder Bhuie, another resident, said.

The residents also demanded a space allocation audit by an independent agency, as it will give them a sense of how much space has been sold by the developer beyond the prescribed norms.

“I will take charge on Monday. I am aware of the issue and will expedite the takeover process,” Yashpal Yadav, the newly appointed MCG commissioner, said.

Despite repeated calls and messages, the Ansals couldn’t be reached for comments on the matter.