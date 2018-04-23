Gurugram: Sanitation workers protest for better working conditions

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Yashpal Yadav had to call an impromptu meeting with sanitation workers on Monday, after a large group of workers gathered outside the MCG office in Sector 34 to protest against poor working conditions.

Sanitation workers alleged that they are working without any basic safety gear and in deteriorating conditions. The MCG commissioner assured them that by May 22, all their grievances will be addressed.

Other demands raised by workers included stricter action against contractors found exploiting workers, uniforms and footwear for all staff and salary payments on time.

The sanitation workers are mostly sewer men, pump operators and garbage collectors.

“Seeing the magnitude of Monday’s protest, the MCG commissioner held a meeting with the office bearers of the union and assured us that all the local level demands will be resolved within two months. He further directed MCG officials to address the demands of the workers immediately,” Ram Singh, leader of Safai Karamchari Union, said.

According to MCG officials, these workers will be provided toilets, drinking water and shades to protect them from the heat and rain.

“A centre will be provided for sanitation workers in each ward where they registering their attendance. These centres will also have public toilets. Apart from this, at various locations, a tin shed with drinking water facility will be set up. For providing uniform and footwear, officials concerned have been told to complete the formalities by May 22,” Yadav said.

YS Gupta, additional municipal commissioner, MCG, said the directorate of supplies and disposal should sanction the setting up of these facilities in the near future.

Yadav also said that workers can soon mark their attendence through the biometric attendance to ensure the process is foolproof. He also issued directions to MCG officials to check allegations that contractors are paying low wages to some sanitation workers.