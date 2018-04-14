Kherki toll shifting: NGT sends notice to district administration on Sehrawan land

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has put the brakes on the proposal of using 65 acres of land in Sehrawan for setting up new toll booths. The proposal had been put forward by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the district administration of Gurugram. The NGT heard the complaint filed by a social activist from Manesar on Friday and fixed the next hearing on April 13. It also sent notices to NHAI and other respondents to remain present at the next hearing.

The NGT notice has brought big relief to complainant Ramavtar Yadav and other social activists who have been trying to save the 65 acres of forest land from being destroyed by the government.

“We will go to any extent to save the 65 acres of forest land. We doubt the intentions of the Haryana government and the Centre, as across the country, no place has required 65 acres of land for a toll booth. The government is bent on destroying the forest land of Manesar and Sehrawan, which is the only safe place for wild animals and a grazing land. We hope the NGT will be just,” said Yadav.

After Nitin Gadkri, Union Minister, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, announced the shifting of toll booths 11 kilometres from Kherki Daula to Sehrawan in August 2017, the NHAI had appealed to the Gurugram administration to hand over 65 acres of land in Sehrawan.

The Manesar panchayat, which owns 59 acres of the 65 acres of land, initially gave its consent to lease the land out to the NHAI. However, after a meeting with the village residents, the panchayat decided against the lease.

Residents have received support from green and social activists in their fight to save the forest land.

“We have questioned the Gurugram administration’s repeated attempts to take possession of 65 acres of the Aravalli forest land in violation of the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act,” said Vivek Kamboj, founder-director of Hariyali NGO.

Sanjiv Singla, sub divisional magistrate, Gurugram north, said, “We have not seen the NGT notice yet.”

The Kherki Daula toll has been a big deterrent to the commute between Gurugram and Manesar, causing massive perennial traffic jams. Residents, industrialists, home buyers and others struggle through the traffic jam at a cost of time, energy and money everyday.