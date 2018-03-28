Main accused in Badshahpur murder arrested after late night encounter

A man wanted in connection with the murder of a Badshahpur resident on March 13 was arrested by the Gurgaon police after a late night encounter in Sector 18 near Iffco Chowk on Tuesday.

The prime accused in the case, Narender alias Tillu, was injured in the encounter and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, the police said.

One countrymade pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from Tillu. A reward of ₹1 lakh was announced by the police soon after the murder for any information leading to Tillu’s arrest.

The police have been chasing Tillu, a resident of Ravidas Mohalla, Badshahpur, since March 13 after and his accomplices allegedly shot dead Badshahpur resident Anand Vashisht and injured his wife Karishma.

A case of murder was registered against Tillu and two of his associates at the Badshahpur police station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Vashisht’s wife is now the prime witness in the murder of her husband and family members are apprehensive about her security.

Police had decided to provide her security after the family conveyed their apprehensions to the Gurgaon police.

Vashisht was the prime witness in an attempt to murder case in which Tillu was the accused. He had allegedly shot and injured a local youth who was later taken to the hospital and saved by Vashisht. Twelve cases, including that of murder, are registered against Tillu at Badshahpur police station.

The police said they received a specific tipoff about Tillu’s whereabouts and the crime teams of Sector 39, Sector 17 and the local police station set up a barricade in Sector 18 to nab him. Around midnight, they saw two youth on a Pulsar motorcycle trying to flee after hitting the barricade.

“Our men realised that the accused could be one of the riders and they gave chase. Seeing the police, Tillu started firing. Eleven shots were exchanged and Tillu fell off the motorcycle after being hit and was taken into police custody,” Sumit Kuhar, DCP, crime, said.

A case has been registered against Tillu at Sector 18 police station for attempting to kill police officers on duty and for interfering in their work.

The police said Tillu’s accomplice, identified as Anshul from Pataudi, managed to escape on the motorcycle. An injured Tillu was, meanwhile, taken to the Civil Hospital in Gurgaon from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. “He was seriously injured and is presently under treatment,” Kuhar said.

“We will question Tillu in connection with the murder and his accomplices are also being traced. They will be arrested soon,” Kuhar said.

On March 14, the investigation into the murder was transferred to the crime branch, taking into account the seriousness of the matter, and the strong reservations expressed by relatives of the victim about the local police.

On March 21, around 500 Badshahpur residents gathered at Rajiv Chowk and carried out a candlelight march to press for the arrest of the main accused.

The march was taken from Rajiv Chowk to Civil Lines, Gurgaon, where the marchers went to the residence of the deputy commissioner and the commissioner of police, Gurgaon.

Vashisht’s son Rahul, his uncles and other family members had led the protest.