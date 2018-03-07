MCG clears property tax waiver for villagers, state to give final nod

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) approved property tax exemption for residents in villages and in buildings across the city on plots less than 100 square yards at its House meeting on Wednesday. The meeting, held at John Hall in the Civil Lines, also decided offer rebates on property taxes to widows and the disabled.

With the passage of the proposal for property tax exemption at the House meeting, the file has now been forwarded to the state government for final approval. If approved, the move will benefit residents of 37 villages that come under the MCG’s jurisdiction. However, the percentage of rebate on property tax to be offered to widows and the disabled has not been finalised as yet.

Reminding councillors that the MCG earns an annual revenue of ₹30 crore from property tax collections in rural areas, MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav said that while he had no reservation with regard to clearing the proposal for property tax exemption, the amount levied on villagers isn’t much and paying it would only make the residents feel that they are contributing to the ‘city’s development’.

Yadav asked the councillors if they were willing to give their consent to the proposal of exempting residents living on plots less than 100 square yards, as the beneficiaries would include villagers as well, or would they be willing to consider extending the exemption to all villagers.

To this, the House gave its unanimous support to exempting all villagers, a move similar to one by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Citing the scheme introduced last year, whereby residents were offered rebates of 10-25 % on property taxes, the councillors demanded that the scheme be reintroduced across the city as it encourages residents to clear their dues. The officials gave an in-principle approval to this demand and said they will forward the House’s request to the state government for its nod.

Read I In a first for Haryana, MCG auctions properties of tax defaulters

With regard to the proposal for building stadiums, at par with international standards, in each zone of the MCG to encourage people to pursue sports, Yadav said that officials will approve the councillors’ proposal and will look to build sporting facilities in each ward. He said if there is not enough space in a particular area, then the MCG will ask the government to allot land.

The proposal to provide water, sewage and other civic facilities to people living in the 900 metre restricted area near the Indian Air Force’s ammunition depot in Sector 14 was also passed by the House.

On the proposal for erecting statues of Guru Dronacharya and his disciples, the Pandavas, at key junctions in the city, Yadav said that the statues which were originally placed at a park at Rajiv Chowk had to be removed to free up space for an underpass at the junction. He asked the councillors to submit a list of areas where they would like the new statues to be installed.

To this, the mayor stated that the statues should be placed at key entrance points to the city as it will give visitors an insight into the city’s history.

On the proposal for building a community centre in each of the 35 MCG wards, Yadav said that the civic body will form a planning department for the purpose. He said it will be on the lines of a concept of the Huda and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to set up community centres based on the demography of an area.

On the proposal for regularising 32 illegal colonies, Yadav informed the House that the MCG is preparing a detailed list of these places to forward to the state government.

“Till now, a list of 10 colonies has been compiled and once remaining ones are listed, it will be forwarded to the state government by March 31 for regularisation,” Yadav said.