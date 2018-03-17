Modi to lay foundation of Dwarka e-way in April, says Rao Inderjit Singh

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for the Dwarka Expressway in April and that he has issued directions to officials for resolving all issues in the way of the project’s completion by the end of March.

“In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and also lay the foundation stone for the Dwarka Expressway. I have directed officials to submit a progress report of the project by the end of the month and resolve all remaining land transfer issues,” Inderjit Singh said.

A meeting of deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, officials of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) was held at the Niti Aayog office in New Delhi on Friday.

The minister directed officials that the land transfer from HSIIDC to NHAI needs to be undertaken at the earliest and also directed DC Singh to hold a meeting with HSIIDC for initiating the transfer process.

Huda officials told Inderjit Singh that the acquisition of land for constructing the expressway is progressing at a fast pace and 134 people have been given compensation.

They further added that they are soon expecting their main office in Panchkula to sanction a hefty compensation amount that can be distributed to the remaining oustees.

On March 12, Inderjit Singh had said that the Dwarka Expressway will be constructed in five phases. The announcement was made during an interaction with members of the DXP welfare association, a body comprising homebuyers who have invested in residential areas along the stretch.

On March 7, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had said the PM will lay the foundation stone for the Dwarka Expressway but did not disclose as to when it would take place.

Huda had announced the Dwarka Expressway project in 2007, and it was taken over by the NHAI in October 2016.

Currently, a litigation over land in New Palam Vihar is holding up the completion of the expressway.