Mutilated bodies of five pups found buried in vacant plots of Block E of DLF Phase-1

A day after the police registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly killing over 10 puppies in DLF Phase 1 on March 13, the police on Thursday, with the help of animal activists, found bodies of five of the puppies buried in vacant plots of Block E.

On Wednesday evening, the police had registered a case under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 11 (3) of Prevention to Cruelty of Animals based on the complaint of animal activist Amita Singh.

After the complaint was lodged, a police team searched the area along with activists and found the bodies of five pups, which were buried in different plots. The accused had used bricks to kill the puppies, whose heads were completely crushed.

“This attack was planned by people who have been opposing the presence of stray dogs on the streets, and they have also been threatening those who feed stray dogs,” Amita Singh said and added that she appreciated the proactiveness showed by police.

“Even the police were shocked by the brutality with which these puppies were killed. Their skulls were crushed; it was a planned murder,” Singh said.

In her complaint, Singh had told the police that some residents of Block E in DLF Phase 1, including the owner of a guest house, have been threatening to kill the puppies and stray dogs for past several days. These people also allegedly threatened to harm those who have been taking care of these animals.

Singh and Malvika Khatri, who was the first to file a complaint on Wednesday but was dismissed, demanded action against those who killed the puppies, and hid their bodies.

The Gurgaon police swung into action after Singh lodged a complaint on the basis of which they filed an FIR at the DLF Phase-1 police station.

Meanwhile, police said they have started a probe, and suspects would be questioned in this regard.

“The facts are being verified and action would be taken,” a police officer said.