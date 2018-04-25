Truck kills 4 of family in Sohna, was fleeing after hitting man

Four of a family died when a truck fleeing after hitting a man plowed through two vehicles and ran over their motorbike in Harchandpur village near Sohna Tuesday night.

The truck hit a person at BK chowk in Faridabad and was speeding towards Sohna when it hit a car, an SUV and then the bike at around 8.20 pm, said the police.

Irshad and his sister Afsana died immediately and Afsana’s young children Saima and Ayat succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. A one-year old boy named Zaid was injured. The family was going to Ballabhgarh .

Two occupants of the car and the SUV were injured too. Delhi resident Rajiv Kohli told police he saw the family being thrown off the bike when the truck hit them.

Ravinder Kumar, public relations officer for Gurgaon police, said a case has been registered and the truck driver will be caught soon.