13-year-old boy dies in a hit and run incident

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:29 IST

A 13-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries, on Wednesday, after an unidentified canter truck allegedly hit the mini tempo he was travelling in on Tuesday near Hayatpur village. The tempo driver and the boy’s relative, who were travelling with him, sustained minor injuries, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased, Sonu, was a resident of Hayatpur village and a class 7 student.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 3.40pm when the boy and his 16-year-old relative were returning from Mewka village.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharmender of Sector 10 police station said, “Both the boys had gone to a bhandara (community feast) in Mewka village on Tuesday afternoon. After lunch, they were home in a tempo when suddenly a canter truck rammed into the tempo from behind. Due to the impact of the collision the tempo overturned and Sonu was crushed under it.” He added that the deceased’s relative sustained injuries on his hand, leg and back, and the tempo driver’s leg was injured.

The police said bystanders at the spot rushed the victims to a private hospital, from where Sonu was referred to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the suspected tempo driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10 police station on Tuesday.

“The canter truck is yet to be identified. The suspect is at large. Police are investigating the case,” Dharmender said.

In July, at least 20 people have died in hit-and-run cases in Gurugram alone, shows police data.

On Saturday, a truck driver was arrested after he allegedly hit a motorcycle near Gadoli village. The police had said the motorcycle rider died on the spot and his relative, who was riding pillion, injured his right hand.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 23:29 IST