2 BSF personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Gurugram

The BSF personnel were deployed in a camp located in Bhondsi village. They were infected after contact with high risk patients.

gurugram Updated: May 28, 2020 00:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Gurugram
Sample being ollected from a police personnel for coronavirus rapid testing at Old Civil Hospital, Civil Lines, in Gurugram, Haryana, Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Sample being ollected from a police personnel for coronavirus rapid testing at Old Civil Hospital, Civil Lines, in Gurugram, Haryana, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were found infected with coronavirus in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Gurugram civil surgeon Dr J.S. Punia confirmed the cases. The BSF personnel were deployed in a camp located in Bhondsi village. They were infected after contact with high risk patients. Earlier, 16 police personnel deployed in Gurugram were also admitted in different hospitals after they were found positive.

Apart from BSF personnel, 18 more cases were detected in the city including 8 in highly vulnerable Rajendra Park locality. Besides, 2 cases each were reported in Dundehera and Sarhaul villages and one case each in Khandsa, Acharyapuri, Ashok Vihar, Jyoti Park, Chakkarpur, and Sector 14.

The situation is alarming here with 53 cases appearing in just 2 days. Some of the places like Sarhaul, Dundehera, Rajendra Park, Khandsa, Hari Nagar are turning out to be hot spots of the infection in the district which has 337 cases so far.

Among them, Punia said that 144 cases are still active and admitted in different hospitals while reports of 200 cases are still awaited.

