2 foot overbridge escalators near Signature Tower defunct

gurugram

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:59 IST

Two escalators at the foot overbridge (FOB) near Signature Tower have not been working for the last one week as the motors and the sensors of these escalators have become dysfunctional. One of the escalators has also been vandalised allegedly by miscreants, who have stolen its rubber handle and broken two glass panes on the MDI side. It will take workers another three days to complete the repairs and make the escalators operational again, said an official of the contractor of NHAI for the Signature Tower project.

A total of six FOBs, two each at Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower crossing and Iffcco Chowk, were made at a cost of Rs 5.6 crore by Gawar Construction. The NHAI pays Rs 10 lakh to the contractor every month for the upkeep of the FOBs, escalators and underpasses on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. The NHAI contractor said that even if they try to keep these facilities in a proper condition, there are miscreants, who tend to damage them, like stealing the rubber grips of the escalators.

“When we came for the repair works of the escalators, we found that the landing plate and the emergency button of one of the escalators missing and two glass panes broken. We have replaced the rubber grips of the handrail, but glass panes are expensive and will take some time to come. Sensors will be replaced in another day or two,” said Om Pal, a technician with Total Elevators and Escalators — the private company that installed these escalators.

As per experts, this is one of the least used FOBs by pedestrians. They blame the poor placement of the FOB to be the main reason why pedestrians don’t use the FOB.

Sudhir Krishna, former secretary, Urban Development, said, “The authorities should have planned the placement of the escalator better for pedestrians to use. At Signature Tower, the escalator doesn’t help the pedestrians to cross the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, but helps to cross from one side (South City 1) to the Crowne Plaza Hotel.” Experts have said that the FOB doesn’t serve the purpose it was made.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, programme coordinator with Haryana Vision Zero, said, “The Signature Tower crossing is a black spot and there needs to be a proper pedestrian crossing at this junction. I have told NHAI officials that making the FOBs at Signature Tower was a complete design fault and should not have been made at the place where they are located.”