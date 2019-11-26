e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

2 foot overbridge escalators near Signature Tower defunct

It will take workers another three days to complete the repairs and make the escalators operational again, said an official of the contractor of NHAI for the Signature Tower project.

gurugram Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:59 IST
Rohit David
Rohit David
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
A damaged escalator at Signature Tower Chowk, in Gurugram, being repaired, Monday, November 25, 2019.
A damaged escalator at Signature Tower Chowk, in Gurugram, being repaired, Monday, November 25, 2019.
         

Two escalators at the foot overbridge (FOB) near Signature Tower have not been working for the last one week as the motors and the sensors of these escalators have become dysfunctional. One of the escalators has also been vandalised allegedly by miscreants, who have stolen its rubber handle and broken two glass panes on the MDI side. It will take workers another three days to complete the repairs and make the escalators operational again, said an official of the contractor of NHAI for the Signature Tower project.

A total of six FOBs, two each at Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower crossing and Iffcco Chowk, were made at a cost of Rs 5.6 crore by Gawar Construction. The NHAI pays Rs 10 lakh to the contractor every month for the upkeep of the FOBs, escalators and underpasses on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. The NHAI contractor said that even if they try to keep these facilities in a proper condition, there are miscreants, who tend to damage them, like stealing the rubber grips of the escalators.

“When we came for the repair works of the escalators, we found that the landing plate and the emergency button of one of the escalators missing and two glass panes broken. We have replaced the rubber grips of the handrail, but glass panes are expensive and will take some time to come. Sensors will be replaced in another day or two,” said Om Pal, a technician with Total Elevators and Escalators — the private company that installed these escalators.

As per experts, this is one of the least used FOBs by pedestrians. They blame the poor placement of the FOB to be the main reason why pedestrians don’t use the FOB.

Sudhir Krishna, former secretary, Urban Development, said, “The authorities should have planned the placement of the escalator better for pedestrians to use. At Signature Tower, the escalator doesn’t help the pedestrians to cross the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, but helps to cross from one side (South City 1) to the Crowne Plaza Hotel.” Experts have said that the FOB doesn’t serve the purpose it was made.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, programme coordinator with Haryana Vision Zero, said, “The Signature Tower crossing is a black spot and there needs to be a proper pedestrian crossing at this junction. I have told NHAI officials that making the FOBs at Signature Tower was a complete design fault and should not have been made at the place where they are located.”

tags
top news
How Opposition parties in Maharashtra put on the ‘We are 162’ show
How Opposition parties in Maharashtra put on the ‘We are 162’ show
Activist Trupti Desai on way to Sabarimala, plans to move court if blocked
Activist Trupti Desai on way to Sabarimala, plans to move court if blocked
Opposition relies on SC’s 5 orders to set Maharashtra trust vote deadline at 24 hours
Opposition relies on SC’s 5 orders to set Maharashtra trust vote deadline at 24 hours
Opposition likely to boycott joint session of Parliament on Constitution Day
Opposition likely to boycott joint session of Parliament on Constitution Day
Mahatma Gandhi statue installed in terror-hit Manchester
Mahatma Gandhi statue installed in terror-hit Manchester
Dog helps track down UP rape-murder suspect in 20 minutes
Dog helps track down UP rape-murder suspect in 20 minutes
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News