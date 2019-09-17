2 men on bike snatch Rs 11,000 from woman teacher at gunpoint

gurugram

Two unidentified persons allegedly snatched ₹11,000 at gunpoint from a 59-year-old school teacher while she was on her way to Iffco Chowk metro station in an auto-rickshaw on Monday morning, said the police.

The incident took place around 6:40am when the auto-rickshaw was passing through the Iffco Chowk underpass.

According to the police, Jyoti Bhandari, the victim, is a resident of Ardee City in Sector 52 and works as teacher in a private school in Delhi. She had boarded the auto-rickshaw for Iffco Chowk metro station, which is her school bus stop.

The victim had shifted to Gurugram two months ago with her family from Palam in Delhi.

“Two men approached with a gun on a blue coloured motorcycle at the underpass near Iffco Chowk metro station. Both were wearing masks, but no helmet. They threatened me to hand over cash and gold ornaments to them, else they will shoot me. They forced me to hand over all the cash which I had to them,” said Bhandari.

Bhandari said after snatching ₹11,000 from her, the robbers fled towards Sikanderpur metro station.

“We tried to chase them down, but could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle,” said Bhandari.

The victim said she approached a PCR van, which took her to Sector 29 police station where a case was registered against the unidentified men.

“Both the suspects were in the age group of 21-25 years. If they are brought in front of me, I will be able recognise them,” said Bhandari.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said, “The CCTV footage from various sources has been obtained and the matter is being investigated. The crime investigation agency has also been roped in to investigate and identify the suspects. They will be nabbed soon.”

A case under Section 379 B (snatching) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of arms act was registered at Sector 29 police station on Monday

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 03:23 IST