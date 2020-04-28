e-paper
Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
Gurugram / 22-year-old booked for raping 16-year-old girl in Udyog Vihar

22-year-old booked for raping 16-year-old girl in Udyog Vihar

gurugram Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
A 22-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl after luring her to his room at a village in Udyog Vihar on Tuesday. The parents of the girl alleged that the man had threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident, police said.

Police said that the girl, a class 10 student, is from Bihar. The accused lives in the neighbourhood of the girl, the police said.

In the complaint, her parents alleged that the incident took place a few days ago.

A police official, privy to the investigating, requesting anonymity, said, “After raping her, the accused threatened to kill the girl if she tried to approach the police or informed her parents regarding the incident. It was only a few days after the incident that she told her parents about what had happened. The suspect is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the accused under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station on Tuesday.

